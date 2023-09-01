WOBURN - With a zoning change needed to facilitate the redevelopment, the City Council and South End residents recently indicated their likely support for a proposed townhouse project by the Winchester line.
Explaining the zoning legislation during the most recent council meeting, local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing the principals of Martignetti Real Estate, says his client is looking to convert an approximate 4.9-acre industrial parcel off of Cross Street into a housing redevelopment containing 37 townhomes.
The council, looking to examine other properties within the area to be sure they fully understand the zoning change’s potential impact, ultimately referred the matter to its Ordinance, Charter and Rules Committee and continued the public hearing until Sept. 19.
The oddly shaped parcel in question, an old junk yard that was in years past the subject of a multitude of nuisance complaints, sits roughly sandwiched between Belmont Street and Cranes Court to the north and Cross Street to the south. Though the site can be accessed via Medford Street, the petitioner plans to create the main entrance into the housing complex off of Cross Street in Winchester.
The applicant, represented at the recent gathering by John Paul Matignetti, reportedly purchased the problem site back in Aug. of 2015 for $870,000 and is relying upon portions of the city’s Bikeway/Greenway Overlay District regs that allow for townhomes, congregate elderly housing, and traditional subdivisions within the old industrial area.
“It has sort of been an infamous property over the years,” said Tarby of the subject property. “A previous owner before the Martignetti family, a gentleman by the name of Al Fraumeni, operated an illegal junkyard there. It was maintained in derelict condition and it was an eyesore. It was so bad, the lender foreclosed.”
The lawyer later explained the main zoning change his clients are seeking will amend the city’s Loop Bikeway/Greenway Overlay District so that’s it’s clear protective buffer zones are not required for residential projects abutting local homes (or other residential sites).
The special overlay zone was established in 2003 order to create a mechanism by which the various industrial sites that were clustered around along the old railroad tracks that head towards the Winchester line could be redeveloped and modernized.
As Tarby pointed out, city officials have generally inserted requirements for such no-disturb zones in the zoning ordinance in order to limit conflicts between abutting residential and commercial/industrial landowners.
The petitioner’s civil engineer, Carlton Quinn, subsequently clarified that the townhouse redevelopment, which borders a number of commercial sites, will still have to create 70-foot buffer, in addition to normal 30-foot side setbacks required of all developments, along at least three sides of the oddly-shaped lot.
“It results in a buildable area of 72,000 square feet,” said Quinn, who reminded the audience that the overall site is nearly 4.9 acres in size. “Effectively, 66 percent of the land would fall within the buffer area and be [undeveloped].”
Another portion of the legislation would enable the petitioner to create the main access into the redevelopment away from its frontage, which technically faces the handful of residential homes that sit along Medford Street.
“If they were required to access their lot from the buildable frontage, that would require Medford Street to be extended and built out. They don’t want to do that when they have direct access out to Cross Street,” Tarby said.
Generally, the council appeared receptive to the proposal, with neighborhood alderman Richard Gately and others describing the townhouse plan as an improvement for the neighborhood given the history of the site.
“I think this is a pretty good plan looking at this. We know what was down there for years with the cop shop and everything else,” said Gately. “Since the Martignetti family took that over, there’s been overall silence [from my constituents] as opposed to before where there would be five phone calls a week.”
Though not disagreeing with Gately’s first impression of the proposal, other councilors sought additional information about the surrounding area so they could be sure the zoning change wouldn’t spark a wave of other unanticipated and unwanted redevelopments.
“What I’d like to see, and I know this is in the conceptual phase, is an overhead map showing where this would be, the parking, and the buffer zones,” commented Ward 4 Councilor Joseph Demers.
“I’d like to know if there are impacts with this change anywhere else,” Ward 5’s Darlene Mercer-Bruen subsequently remarked.
Area abutters and landowners were similarly cautiously optimistic about the plan.
According to East Woburn resident Paul Medeiros, who owns property on Arlington Street, he was initially worried the petitioner was going to propose a project similar to the multi-story housing complex being constructed along nearby Green Street. However, he was happy to come to the recent council meeting to see the plans for a modest 37-unit townhome redevelopment with a main entrance in Winchester.
“We’ll watch the process, but it looks like a pretty decent project,” said Medeiros.
Belmont Street’s Dianne Yebba, though similarly happy with the plan as proposed, asked that the applicant be required to do due diligence to be sure the old industrial site - which sits by several bygone tanneries - is not contaminated.
She and Medford Street resident Elaine Pruyne also told the council that they would oppose any effort to situate the main driveway into the townhouse property along residential side streets.
