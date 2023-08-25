WOBURN – More children. More teens. More adults. More readers. More fun.
Participation tripled in this year’s Summer Reading Program at Woburn Public Library, resulting in more books read, more audiobooks heard, and more people engaged in a variety of fun and educational activities.
The seven-week program wrapped up on August 12 when more than 700 visitors enjoyed a special day of animal encounters, imaginary safaris around the world, free raffle and door prize drawings, refreshments, and regular Library events.
The Summer Reading Program was designed to be inclusive and accessible by offering both reading and non-reading activities, and open to anyone.
Adults and teens earned raffle tickets by using bingo cards to inspire reading selections and also participation in non-reading related summer activities.
Children who read for at least 40 days were eligible for their own prize drawings. Raffle baskets included gift certificates, fine-art supplies, a pizza party, and Woburn-themed swag.
Library windows across from the Circulation Desk remain crowded with the nearly 400 book reviews written by adult participants.
Readers explored new lands, solved mysteries, dodged assassins in political thrillers, took to the sky on dragons, and learned to read, all from the comfort of a favorite chair, backyard lounger, a blanket on the shores of Horn Pond, and elsewhere.
The Library is grateful to the following organizations for sponsoring the Summer Reading Program and donating raffle prizes that fired up the community’s enthusiasm: Andrea’s Pizza, Baystate Tee Shirt Supply, Breakers Ice Cream, Common Trust Federal Credit Union, Dave & Buster’s, Friends of the WPL, Kiwanis Club of Woburn, Market Basket, Massachusetts Cultural Council, Mike’s Roast Beef & Pizzeria, James L. McKeown Boys & Girls Club of Woburn, Nanabette’s Ice Cream, Peppercorn House, Roma’s Bakery, Sam Walker’s American Tavern, Skewers, Specialized Roofing Company, The Studio Café, Target, Topsfield Fair, WPL Foundation, Woburn Recreation Department, Woburn Rotary Club, and Xtreme Craze Lasertag.
Library offers a year-round slate of continuing and one-time programs and events for all ages.
For information, visit the Library’s website at woburnpubliclibrary.org, follow social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), or stop by the Library to pick up monthly calendars for adult, teen and children’s programming.
Plans are already underway for next year’s Summer Reading Program, with the goal of…even more of the more, more, more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.