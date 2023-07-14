WOBURN - With the deadline to pull nomination papers set for Friday at 5 p.m., several races are beginning to take shape including those involving the mayor, the School Committee and the two-at-large seats on the City Council.
A race in Ward 7 also looms.
Lori Medeiros and Robert Meaney have joined the race for the at-large seat being vacated by current Councilor at large Michael Concannon who is a certified candidate for mayor.
Medeiros, a Marietta Street resident, as of Thursday morning, had pulled papers to run for Councilor at Large, but had not yet returned them. Medeiros, who is active with the Medeiros Recycling Week which conducts quarterly appliance drives, is the wife of former Ward 5 Councilor Paul Medeiros.
Meaney, a Mishawum Road resident, is a former Ward 3 councilor on the City Council.
Current Councilor at Large Robert Ferullo Jr., a Carlson Way resident, has pulled and returned papers as has challenger Robert F. Toro Jr., of Frank Street Court.
A fifth candidate, Bill “Lefty” Johnson, has pulled papers for the at large seat but has indicated he would not be returning them.
In the race for mayor, incumbent Scott Galvin will be seeking an eighth term.
He is being challenged by Concannon, a Rose Farm Lane resident, and political newcomer Omar Mohuddin, a Webster Avenue resident.
All three have returned their papers and have been certified meaning a preliminary election looms on Tuesday, Sept. 5 (the day after Labor Day) to trim the field to two for the final election on Tuesday, Nov. 7
In the School Committee race the field now stands at seven with six certified candidates.
Marie A. Dellagrotte, Foley Road, has added her name and has been certified.
Also added to the mix is Jessica Wetzel of Floyd Street who has pulled papers and has been certified.
The deadline to pull papers is Friday night at 5 p.m.
Candidates will then have until Tuesday, July 17 at 5 p.m. to return them.
The other two challengers include James Austin of Main Street and Meaghan Morris of Liberty Avenue. Austin has returned papers but Morris as of Thursday morning had not.
Three incumbents have pulled papers including Patricia Chisholm, Forest Park Circle; Ellen Crowley Morrow Drive; and Andrew Lipsett, Arlington Road. All three have been certified.
Two incumbents, Michael Mulrenan of Main Street and Colleen Cormier of Mill Terrace earned the top two spots in the School Committee race in the 2021 municipal election earning them a four-year term.
Of the five candidates elected for School Committee the top two earn four-year terms and the remaining three are on the board for two.
Notable changes in this year’s election is absence of two veteran members, Dr. John Wells and Christopher Kissel, who have announced they will not be seeking reelection.
In the ward races, in Ward 7 Tracy Radochia Jolly, Day Circle, will be challenging incumbent Charles Viola of Morningside Drive come November. Both have returned papers.
In the other wards, there will be a new person in the Ward 2 seat come Jan.1 has incumbent Richard Gately announced several months ago he would not be seeking reelection.
Fieldstone Drive resident William Pappalardo has pulled papers and has been certified and appears on his way to taking over the seat.
Incumbents who have pulled papers and been certified include:
Ward 1 - Joanne Campbell, Arlington Road;
Ward 3 - Jeffrey Dillon, Sheridan Circle:
Ward 4 - Joseph Demers, Middlesex Canal Park;
Ward 5 - Darlene Mercer-Bruen, Richard Circle;
Ward 6 - Lou Dimambro, School Street.
The City Clerk’’s office will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday for those wishing to pull papers.
