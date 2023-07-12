WOBURN - SCI is pleased to announce the updated lineup for the 2023 SCI Horn Pond Summer Concert Series! This year we have a brand new to SCI bands, a performer from the Juneteenth Woburn event, and the return of an old favorite. Here is the lineup:
July 28 - Boston Rovers - Irish Music!
Sponsored by Lamacchia Realty
August 11 - The Paragon Project - Jazz / Rock and never the same!
August 25 - Eva Davenport - RnB/Soul/hip-hop!
All concerts are FREE to the public. The concerts are held in “Ice House Park”, the grassy area alongside the Sturgis St. end of Horn Pond. Pack lawn chairs or blankets and a picnic to enjoy along with the beautiful view of Horn Pond and the live music.
More information at socialcapitalinc.org/summerconcerts. Check the website and https://www.facebook.com/SCIWoburn for more details, including weather related postponements.
The concerts are made possible thanks to the generosity of local businesses that sponsor the event.
Major support for all of SCI Woburn programs comes from Cummings Properties. Contact David Crowley at dcrowley@socialcapitalinc.org to learn more about sponsorship opportunities.
About SCI:
Founded in 2002 in Woburn, SCI’s mission, rooted in connecting people and coming together to address pressing needs, will lead to stronger communities, where everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive.
SCI has grown to serve the Greater Boston area while continuing to have a significant impact in Woburn.
SCI projects include youth-led campaigns to promote mental health awareness and provide food assistance; community events reflecting the diversity of the population; and the SCI AmeriCorps program providing support to youth by increasing volunteerism and providing leadership training and community service opportunities for youth. Learn more at socialcapitalinc.org
