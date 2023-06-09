SCI Social Capital Inc. organizing 3rd
annual Juneteenth Celebration in Woburn
On June 17th SCI Social Capital Inc., the Woburn Public Library, Mayor Scott Galvin and the City of Woburn are hosting the city’s 3rd annual celebration of Juneteenth in partnership with St. John’s Baptist Church of Woburn, Woburn Welcomes and the Woburn Democratic City Committee, along with support from State Senator Cindy Friedman, State Representative Richard Haggerty, Woburn Recreation Department, the Woburn Dept. of Public Works and the Woburn Police Department.
The Juneteenth Woburn 2023 celebration will take place at Library Park on Harrison Avenue with additional activities happening in the Woburn Public Library on Saturday, June 17th, 2023, from 1:00pm - 7:30pm. The theme of Juneteenth Woburn is “Celebrating a World of Black Excellence”, and will feature a keynote address by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell.
In the week leading up to the celebration event, the City of Woburn will have an official Juneteenth Flag Raising on Tuesday, June 13th at 12:30pm on Woburn Common. Media and the general public are invited and encouraged to attend the flag raising ceremony.
Juneteenth Woburn 2023 will kick off at 1:00pm with a panel discussion on Black Journeys of Resilience to Excellence – highlighting stories of Boston-area Black leaders who have modeled Black excellence through their personal and professional journeys. The panel will be moderated by Dr. Anthony Coston, President at Elise William Ventures, and panelists will include: Michael Bobbitt, Executive Director of Mass Cultural Council; Shawn Brown, Executive Director of Youth Guidance Boston; Beth Chandler, President and CEO of YW Boston; and Jillian Harvey, Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Division at the Town of Arlington, MA.
The speaking program featuring remarks by AG Andrea Joy Campbell will begin at 2:00pm, and will include remarks by event organizer Philip Gordon, Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin, MA State Rep. Michelle Ciccolo, MA State Rep. Richard Haggerty, and MA State Senator Cindy Friedman. Following the spoken remarks, Juneteenth Woburn 2023 will continue with music and dance performances by Woburn Memorial High School students at 3pm. The event will conclude with a music concert from 4:00pm - 7:30pm highlighting Boston-area Black performers, headlined by hip-hop artist and producer Latrell James, and presented by Joey’s Home Entertainment.
From 1:00pm - 4:00pm inside the Woburn Public Library there will be family-friendly crafts and activities available in the Children’s Room, along with a Juneteenth Project Exhibit by student members of the James L. McKeown Boys & Girls Club of Woburn in the Maker Space on the Main Floor.
The Juneteenth Woburn 2023 celebration will also include food provided by Black-owned vendors and a Black Artist & Makers Market.
Everyone is encouraged and welcome to attend Juneteenth Woburn 2023 on Saturday, June 17th! Commemorative apparel is available for purchase on the SCI Juneteenth website – all proceeds will go to financially supporting the event. Event sponsorships are also available, please contact Philip Gordon for more information at pgordon@socialcapitalinc.org. Full event details can be found at socialcapitalinc.org/juneteenth.
Juneteenth Woburn 2023 is supported in part by a grant from the Woburn Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, and a grant by the Mass Cultural Council. Major support for SCI Woburn provided by Cummings Properties.
About Juneteenth
Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved Black people within the United States – first celebrated on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas and has since been observed annually on June 19th. In July 2020, Governor Charlie Baker signed into law a bill designating Juneteenth as an annual state holiday in Massachusetts. Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.
SCI Social Capital Inc. was founded in 2002 as an organization focused on bringing people together. The mission of SCI is to strengthen communities by connecting diverse individuals and organizations through civic engagement initiatives. Our story centers on cultivating connections, developing leaders, and creating strong, healthy, and inclusive communities where everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive. SCI projects include youth-led campaigns to promote mental health awareness and provide food assistance; community events reflecting the diversity of the population; and the SCI AmeriCorps program providing support to youth by increasing volunteerism and providing leadership training and community service opportunities for youth. Vist socialcapitalinc.org to learn more!
