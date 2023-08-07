WOBURN - The city of Woburn and the Woburn Fire Department made it official on Thursday morning, August 3rd, with the Dedication Ceremony of the new Woburn Fire Headquarters at 731 Main Street in an area just south of I-95 (Rte. 128) and the westerly boundary of Forest Park that has frontage on Forest Park Road.
The site is actually opposite Middlesex Canal Park, a busy area of access and exit to the Showcase Cinemas and Crowne Plaza Hotel.
Mayor Scott Galvin and fire officials were all smiles over the actual, formal opening of the state-of-the-art, new facility officially 27,000-square-feet in size with a nice campus-style building design to blend into the residential area.
A 6,800-square-foot support facility to the rear was also built. The public was invited to this official opening with school children thrilled to get a good inside look at the facility.
Some 250-plus attended the formal event held under a strong August sun on the north side of the new building in the parking lot.
Many commented on new, functional features that include the return entrance into the three bays through a round-about drive with fire trucks and vehicles entering from the rear on all three bays.
Mayor Galvin acted as emcee for the entire event with kudos to everyone including support from Woburn residents, the City Council, the Woburn Building Committee, Fire Chief Donald Kenton and former ChiefStephen Adgate, as well as: - project manager Municipal Building Consultants, - the architect DiNisco Design, - and the general contractor G & R Construction. The effort, said Galvin, was “outstanding” in every way.
Current Fire Chief Kenton looked upon it as a five-year effort and “many did a lot of good things.” “I’m excited,” he said. “We spent a lot of time together.” Kenton concluded, “it ended as a state-of-the art design. Absolutely superb.”
Former Chief Adgate, who now resides in Florida, also had exuberant things to say about the total effort. “We came in as a team” he exclaimed and it was “all about safety and the well being of firefighters.”
State Representative Richard Haggerty reflected that “as the grandson of a firefighter, I have immense appreciation for the brave men and women who put their lives on the line for our residents, their leadership team and the community that supports them.”
“The Woburn Fire Department has a long, proud history of keeping our city safe and this new station will allow them to build on that legacy and tradition of excellence for decades to come,” he said. “This new state-of-the-art facility represents an important investment in the safety and wellbeing of the people of Woburn and provides out firefighters with the modern resources and infrastructure they need to continue serving our community with dedication and valor,” said the state represeentative. Rep. Haggerty reflected that “during the height of COVID, I was proud to pass legislation at the State House that allowed the city to construct this building on this parcel of land, while at the same time protecting a new parcel of land next to the new Hurld Wyman School as parkland.”
He concluded his remarks by thanking Fire Chief Kenton, Mayor Galvin and the City Council “for their leadership and persistence in making this project a reality.”
And, he captured the highly-spirited theme of the dedication ceremony by stating that “this building is yet another symbol of the spirit of Woburn - a community that cares, protects and builds together.”
Lots of interest New traffic lights on Main Street at Middlesex Canal Park’s entrance also garnered a lot of positive talk, as well as the spacious area for fire trucks to maneuver out front onto Main Street under the new traffic lights.
The area of the new fire station has historically been a busy one through Woburn’s history.
It was pointed out on several occasions by city officials that the land was bequeathed to the city in 1895 for the “purpose of a park or cemetery.”
Some 35 acres were involved in Forest Park but for the most part, the area has been vacant with only a walk-through path to Forest Park Road to the east. The current fire station occupies approximately 3.5 acres of the site.
The Headquarters building is approximately 27,000 square feet, according to city officials, with three bays, administrative offices, instruction and training offices, storage areas, locker rooms, bathrooms, and exercise room and living space. And, in getting a special permit, the city noted the building would be 28 feet high
A second, “ancillary building” to house equipment outback is 22 feet high. The current water feed is well under the 16-inchservice line on Main Street for potable water that includes a 6-inch water line for “fire protection” with another 4-inch line for domestic water.
An 8-inch sewer line is well under the 12-inch line on Main Street. There are three curb cuts and parking accommodates the largest shift plus groups like training attendees. To date, neighbors in the area note “you do see the” likes of the many fire trucks and the blinking 24-hour yellow light but to date there have been no complaints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.