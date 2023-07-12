BURLINGTON – The Burlington Police Department will be conducting random alcohol compliance checks at local establishments that are licensed to sell alcohol from now until September.
Compliance checks are done to prevent people under the age of 21 from obtaining alcohol, and to ensure that local businesses and restaurants that hold liquor li- censes, and their employ-
ees, are not providing
alcohol to minors.
Effective and regular compliance checks help re- duce the sale of alcohol to minors and curb underage drinking, as well as help prevent issues connected to alcohol consumption such as alcohol-related traffic crashes, crime, health is- sues and poor performance in school.
These enforcement ac- tions are not related to any specific rise or spike in un- derage drinking in Burling- ton, but instead are a proactive approach by the Police Department in deal- ing with a problem facing every city and town.
