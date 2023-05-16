READING - Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Thomas Milaschewski sure isn’t leaving Reading anytime soon.
During their latest meeting in RMHS’ library, the School Committee gladly inked a six-year contract extension with Milaschewski that will keep the second-year Reading administrator at the helm of the town’s public school system through 2029.
“I want to thank the committee,” said the superintendent after the unanimous School Committee vote. “I”m really excited and I love coming to work every day…I think we’re all excited for the things that are coming in the future.”
Under the agreement, which aims to bring leadership stability to the district during an era when many school administrators frequently bounce between jobs, Milaschewski’s existing $196,000 salary will be increased to $214,000 starting on July 1.
Acknowledging the six-year deal is the longest superintendent’s contract in recent memory, School Committee Chair Shawn Brandt and other education board members during last week’s discussion argued the young superintendent had proved his worth during his first two years on the job.
“This six-year [term] really represents a commitment to stability in this community and a commitment to execute the vision that we’ve laid out collectively over the past few years under Dr. Milaschewski’s leadership,” said Brandt, who pointed out that earlier this spring, some 37 school districts had posted job advertisements for superintendent’s vacancies.
“The past two years have been a really great start,” later remarked School Committee member Thomas Wise. “We’ve seen collaboration; we’ve seen a focus on excellence, and we’ve seen a focus on all. I think it’s a really good thing we’re making this commitment to him and he’s conversely making this commitment to us.”
During a regular meeting last month, the School Committee made clear its desire to sign a contract extension with Milaschewski as required under a notice provision contained in his old contract. Specifically, the previous contract, which was set to lapse on June 30, 2024, required the elected officials to announce their intent to execute a successor accord at least 12 months before the agreement’s expiration date.
According to a memo circulated by Brandt prior to last week’s regular meeting, he and School Committee vice-char Carla Nazzaro had since that late April declaration worked out the basic structure of a new deal during ongoing negotiations with the superintendent.
With that draft deal in-hand, the School Committee at the outset of last week’s deliberations spent roughly an hour behind closed doors finalizing the final contract terms during an executive session.
According to Brandt, besides awarding Milaschewski an $18,000 raise with the start of a new fiscal year on July 1, the superintendent will also be eligible for a minimum 2.5 percent pay hike beginning next year after his annual performance reviews are conducted.
In order to qualify for those salary bumps, Milaschewski must receive a “proficient” or “exemplary” ranking by the the School Committee during his yearly job evaluations.
Moving forward, the superintendent - again pending a favorable performance evaluation - will also be eligible for annual $2,000 longevity bonuses. Should he receive a proficient or better ranking in his next five job reviews, Milaschewski will also be automatically awarded a one-time $15,000 longevity pay bonus in the sixth or final year of the contract accord.
The School Committee, acknowledging the number of nights and weekends the superintendent is spending in the community, also agreed to double the superintendent’s annual travel allowance to $4,000.
Beating out 21 other applicants for the position, Milaschewski was serving as superintendent of Medford’s Public Schools when he was selected to replace retiring Reading Superintendent John Doherty back in February of 2021.
The Colby College and Harvard University alumnus, who began his career as an educator in 2009, started out as a middle school education teacher and later taught math and english before moving into an administrator’s role.
