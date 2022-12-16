If you keep up with sports at the high school you probably know about Emily Bass. Emily is a valuable player on the Girl Varsity Basketball team and a hard working, loyal, and respectful Senior at RMHS. Before coming to the high school she attended Birch Meadow Elementary school and Coolidge Middle school.
This year Emily is taking a great line-up of courses. She is taking Introduction to Human Services (Dual-Enrollment Course with Endicott College), Calculus, Honors Spanish 5, AP Literature, Anatomy and Physiology, AP Photography, and Honors Psychology.
When asked what Emily’s most exciting moment of high school was, she says it was when her RMHS girl varsity basketball team qualified for the MIAA State Tournament her Junior year.
Emily explains why the moment was so special saying, “not only were we not able to compete in the playoffs the prior year due to covid, but we reached 10 wins pretty early in the season, allowing us to have confidence in our capabilities to close out the season strong, as we ended with a 16-4 record.”
Emily has participated in clubs at the high school. She is president of the Cards4Kindness Club and was a Junior officer her Junior year. Last year she was an officer for the Psychology Club and became co-president Senior year.
Athletics and sports are definitely some of Emily’s strong suits. She has participated in Girls Varsity Cross Country at the high school. She has also played on the Girls Varsity Basketball team as a point guard. Emily also plays club basketball with NSSA Blizzard.
Emily has helped out in the community as well. On weekends she volunteers at My Brothers Table in Lynn, MA where she packages and serves food to homeless people and those in need. She has also volunteered at the Festival of Trees at Parker Middle School.
For the past few summers Emily has worked at a girls basketball camp in Wakefield. There she coaches young girls on the fundamentals of basketball. Emily explains why she loves working at the camp, writing, “Working the camp is special to me because when I was younger, I attended the same one, so this is my way of giving back to those who have made me the person and player that I am today.”
In her free time Emily enjoys exercising, reading, listening to music, and spending time with her family and friends.
Quick facts about Emily include that her favorite food is salmon and her favorite dessert is cake. Her favorite actor is Penn Badgley and her favorite movie is ‘The Way Back’. Her favorite book is The Selection by Kiera Cass. Emilys favorite quote is “You miss 100% of the shots you never take,” by Michael Jordan.
Emily has made it clear that she loves giving back to those who have done good for her. She also values kindness because it is never certain what someone is going through behind closed doors.
Emily would like to highlight two classes and teachers that made a positive impact on her and were a source of kindness. She notes that Ms. Kane’s math class was the first math class she felt like she understood. On top of being an informative teacher Emily says, “She was always available for extra help, or just someone to talk to when I was having a bad day.”
Another teacher who had a positive influence on Emily was her AP US History teacher Mr. DeBenedictis. Emily explains that he helped her understand the content they were learning at a deeper level. They also had basketball in common, as Mr. DeBenedictis used to coach the basketball team, and would talk about the season before class.
One of Emily’s favorite classes at RMHS was AP Lang. with Mrs. Lombardo. She explains that she loves to read and found the class material useful and interesting. Emily adds, “Mrs. Lombardo was one of my favorite teachers I’ve ever had. She was so kind and I loved her teaching style. She helped me write my college essay, and I am so appreciative of all that she has done for me.”
In terms of what Emily will remember most about her years at RMHS she says it is the connections she has made with the people at RMHS.
She explains, “Being a part of two sports teams has allowed me to form long lasting friendships with those that share the same interests as me.” She also notes that her coaches have given her a lot of strength and confidence to achieve her goals.
Emily would like to thank her family for her success and happiness in high school. She writes, “They constantly support me and are always there whenever I need them. They help me get through the tough moments, whether that be a bad grade on a test, or after I had a bad game. They were always there for me and believed in me. They encouraged me to follow my dreams of playing collegiate basketball, and I don't think that I could have achieved any of my dreams without them behind me.”
Next year Emily will attend Drew University where she will play on the Women’s Basketball team and major in Psychology.
Emily resides on Main Street with her parents Brent and Julie Bass, and sister Olivia Bass (15).
