By BOB HOLMES
READING – In a 90-minute listening session at the Pleasant Street Center Wednesday, Reading senior citizens gave some pointed, and often humorous, comments about the town’s need for a new facility to address their growing population.
“Mostly women come here,” said Janice Jones, 84, a Reading resident for most of her life. “I think that we need something to attract men.”
To which Bill Brown, 91, and sitting one row away, volunteered his services.
The public forum was organized by the Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCalc). The seven-member committee was formed last October and held its first meeting Dec. 13.
As explained on the town website, “The charge of ReCalc is to explore the current and future needs of the Community, and initiate planning for a potential new Senior/Community Center in town that will focus on residents aged 60+ and possibly other members of the Community.”
The forum was one of two held Wednesday, with the second at the Reading Public Library later that day. It was an effort to hear what residents want. A new senior center? Or add on to the current senior center? Or should it be a multi-age community center? And where should it be located?
The event was emceed by Dr. Caitlin Coyle of the UMass Boston Gerontology Institute. UMass has the second oldest academic program on gerontology in the country and Reading has hired the Institute to help them plan a new and/or improved facility. With 26 percent of the town’s population 60 or older, it’s a growing need, one the current center can’t meet.
The Pleasant Street Center was designed by Horace Wadlin and opened in 1883 as a fire and police station. When the police department relocated it became the home of the fire department for 90 years. In March 1991 it was renovated and re-dedicated as the Reading Senior Center. In 2015 it was renamed the Pleasant Street Center. By any name, it’s one of the oldest buildings in town.
By ReCalc’s second meeting it was clear the Pleasant Street Center had few fans.
“The main thing is, just get out of that building as fast as we can,” said John Parsons, representing the Council on Aging on the ad hoc committee.
Coyle asked the packed room of approximately 60 mostly-senior residents what were the challenges to living in Reading. Brown started the discussion saying, “taxes.” Others chimed in with affordable housing, parking, safer sidewalks, and transportation.
Coyle then asked who would go to a new senior center.
“I’ll go,” said Rosemarie Debenedetto, a resident since 1977 and who was joined in the sentiment by her friend Helen Gibbons, a 55-year resident.
The biggest response came from Coyle’s question regarding what residents would want in a new facility. Drop-in-space to sit and talk was one suggestion, similar to what ReCalc showed from a visit to the Andover Senior Center at last month’s Select Board Meeting.
A pool for water aerobics was another, along with “quality food, not meals on wheels,” said another resident. A cultural center, better exercise space, banquet space, movie nights, and even a “tap downstairs” for the thirsty seniors made the list.
“Anything,” said Carmela Julianello, who moved to Reading in 2014. “I just want to get out of the house.”
As to where a new facility should go, there were plenty of suggestions. The area behind RMLD, the vacant Walgreens in downtown, the Oakland Road property across from RMHS, even the old Gold’s Gym, were suggested.
Information for seniors was a side issue for some in the audience. Where can seniors find information on services available to them. One asked, why can’t the Chronicle print all the programs available to seniors. It would have ended there but Town Manager Fidel Maltez pointed to the Chronicle reporter in the room and the request was repeated, with an addition.
“And in our lifetime please,” said Julianello.
She was assured the request would be passed along.
That somewhat morbid sense of humor also showed up in how long those in attendance were willing to wait for a new facility.
“Anything in Reading takes 10-15 years to get done,” said Brown.
“We may not be here by the time it’s built,” said Debenedetto.
And the final word goes to Carol Anderson, a Reading resident since 1970.
“When is this going to be built?” said Anderson. “We need it and we need it now.”
Working with the Gerontology Institute, ReCalc will hold another community forum in May. There will also be focus groups with residents and stakeholders in May and June. A community survey will be done in September. More information, along with those services requested by Julianello, can be found on Pleasantries, the Pleasant Street Center newsletter for adults 60-plus and available on the town website.
