READING - The Board of Health last night eliminated all municipal COVID-19 restrictions just after the state’s latest community-level report classified the town’s outbreak as posing an insignificant threat to the general public.
In a unanimous vote during a virtual meeting, the three-member Board of Health declared an end to all pandemic-related public health orders instituted since March of 2020, when the appointed officials first ordered the closure of public schools and all other municipal buildings as Reading recorded its first COVID-19 infections.
The action from the Board of Health comes as the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), in a weekly report concerning the severity of local coronavirus outbreaks, classified Reading as a “gray” community.
The color-coded designation, assigned exclusively to cities and towns with 10 or fewer active cases of COVID-19, essentially indicates that guests and visitors to Reading are highly unlikely of contracting the viral infection.
Reading has only twice been able to brag about being designated as a “gray” community. Specifically, after DPH officials first unveiled the color-coded status system, Reading was designated as a “gray” community on Aug. 12 and Aug. 19 of 2020.
The state first established its community-level outbreak ranking system last summer in order to assist local authorities with school reopening decisions.
Per the outbreak metrics released yesterday by DPH, the community over the past seven days recorded just four new cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the town’s case positivity rate dipped below the 1 percent threshold to .7 percent for the first time since last summer.
During the height of a second wave in the pandemic last winter, health officials struggled to contain the local outbreak as the town was designated as a high-risk “red” community for a six-week period between Dec. 17 and Jan. 21. That status was then downgraded to a moderate risk “yellow” designation on Jan. 28.
Reading moved into the state’s “green” or low-risk category for the first time on May 13.
Over the past two weeks, according to the latest DPH figures, the local Board of Health has recorded exactly 10 COVID-19 infections involving local citizens.
Meanwhile, the community’s average incidence rate, a metric that compares active COVID-19 infections over a 14-day period to overall population size, declined from a 4.6 to a 2.6. Yesterday’s case incidence rate measurement was the lowest recorded in Reading since August 19, 2020.
The latest DPH statistics, which are now embedded on an interactive dashboard uploaded weekly to the state’s official COVID-19 page, is based upon case data compiled by public health officials between May 16 and May 29.
The evaporation of the town’s COVID-19 numbers comes as state authorities have lifted a myriad of pandemic-related mandates, including a statewide masking order, limits on the numbers of citizens who could gather in one place, and broad restrictions on business activity.
The local Board of Health, which had in some cases acted ahead of DPH by enacting a series of community-level COVID-19 mandates and protocols, met last night in order to consider whether to keep in place those superseding townwide directives or abandon them in alignment with the state’s new pandemic policies.
In voting last night to drop the local protocols, Board of Health members cited the growing body of evidence that Reading’s COVID-19 outbreak now poses a decreasing risk to the general public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.