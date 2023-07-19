New gas station ownership
A Woburn resident recently obtained final permits needed to resume operations at the old Gulf Station at 163 Salem St. by the corner of Hilltop Terrace.
In an unanimous vote, the City Council issued Delegas a new inflammable license to store a total of 23,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel in underground tanks on the East Woburn property.
The Carslon Way resident, who explained that all of the tanks have recently been inspected by a third-party, owns and operates two other service stations in abutting communities.
“I’m just purchasing the property and keeping the use the same,” he said. “I’ll beautify the property a little bit and that’s it.”
Speaking in favor of the petition was East Woburn resident Lori Medeiros, who several years ago become friends with the businessman’s family.
I’ve known Mr. and Mrs. Delegas for eight years now. They’re homeowners in Woburn raising their two girls. They also own other property in the city, so they have a vested interest here,” the Marietta Street resident said.
Grape Street gas work
National Grid is still unable to break ground on a minor gas main installation project due to an unrelated Mass. Water Resource Authority (MWRA) project.
The City Council, which held its first public hearing on the request to install 60-linear feat of plastic gas conduits down Grape Street about a year ago, voted without major discussion to continue the matter until its Sept. 19 meeting.
Though original delays were blamed on the utility company, the right-of-way permitting request has since this winter been hung up by a nearby MWRA water and sewer main project. The gas distributor is looking to tie the new service into an existing main on Albany Street in East Woburn.
“I had email correspondence with [DPW Superintendent] Jay Duran and he said MWRA were on vacation last week and they still have work to do,” City Clerk Lindsay Higgins told the council last week.
Last February, just before Duran learned the MWRA project was breaking ground, the DPW manager had been about to recommend the council grant the permit.
“The paving on Grape Street is in reasonably good condition. Given the foregoing, I recommend that if the grant-of-location is approved, the pavement be milled and restored for at least half of the width of the road,” he wrote in a Feb. 6 memo to the council. “If there are more than two crossover points, I recommend the road be restored curb-to-curb.”
Police gift
The council also voted unanimously at their latest meeting to accept a $1,500 gift from the late of the late Lorraine Colton, a longtime Mill Street resident.
In an unanimous vote, the council sanctioned an order looking to deposit the funding into a special account, where it will eventually be used to pay for police uniforms.
“These funds would be expended for the specific purpose of buying equipment and uniforms and would be deposited into a gift account,” City Council President Michael Concannon explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.