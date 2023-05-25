READING – The star of the 45-minute discussion wasn’t the resident who volunteered his water & sewer bill to Town Manager Fidel Maltez. No, it was the excel program Maltez debuted to show the residents of the town’s 9,952 households how your bill would be affected if the town implements a tiered water rate.
At Tuesday’s Select Board meeting, the board continued its work to set the town’s water and sewer rates, a task that will be finalized at their June 6 meeting. But unlike past years, there’s an added level to the discussions with the introduction of a tiered rate system. That proposed system is the focus of a Water Rates Public Forum on May 31 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
“It’s the one thing in town that effects everybody,” said board member Carlo Bacci.
A tiered system, similar to what Wakefield has, makes sense on the surface. Why should a retired couple pay the same as Home Depot? But two board members told Maltez the discussion on a tiered system shouldn’t take away from other water-related issues.
Chris Haley brought up the issue of a second water meter for residents with sprinkler systems or pools. And Bacci focused on using the town’s water and sewer reserves to hold down an increase. Haley and Bacci’s concerns had nothing to do with the tiered system. But each felt the discussion of the proposed switch shouldn’t bury their concerns.
Haley used the topic of a second water meter to say the board wasn’t getting the full range of options from Maltez and the town.
“We received a memo from Fidel on what Wakefield was doing with their water meter situation, how they opted not to go with a second water meter. And I just think that if we’re going down this direction where we’re only receiving information that is supporting the majority, I don’t think we’re getting the full picture,” said Haley. “There’s a pro to why Wakefield did that and there’s a pro to why Stoneham and Melrose decided to go for a second water meter. But if I didn’t actually look into that, then all of a sudden were not going to have that kind of information. And we’re only just presented with one direction. I just don’t think that’s the direction we should be going on in this.
“I always here about peer communities, we throw peer communities around on everything whenever it supports what we want to do. So, in this instance Melrose and Stoneham will not be a peer community because they’re doing secondary water meters. But we’ll take Wakefield as a peer community because they don’t allow secondary water meters.
“I just don’t understand the apprehension of allowing a pilot program for secondary meters. I do not see the downside … I would just like us to seriously consider it.”
Bacci took a different direction.
Last May the board voted to use $650,000 in water reserve funds to hold the rate increase down. Town meeting last month voted to make it $850,000 in water reserve funds and $550,000 in sewer reserve funds. Currently, there’s $3.9 million in the water reserve fund and $6.8 million in the sewer reserve fund. Bacci thinks the town should use more of it.
“On June 6 I will be asking to change the percentage difference on the bottom of the chart and advocate for using a little more money to reduce the impact,” said Bacci, referring to the charts in Tuesday’s Select Board packet. “Because we’re going to face this year after year after year, like we have with the single tier rates. This problem is not going away. You have to be mindful not just of this year but the next 3-5, 10 years. I don’t mind the single-rate system. I see the benefit of this but I just want to make the disparity a little bit less.”
From their May 9 meeting to Tuesday, Maltez was asked to show how combining tiers 1 and 2 would affect the numbers. By combining the first two tiers the transition from the old system to the new wouldn’t be as dramatic. For example, with separate tiers 1 and 2, the heaviest users would see an increase of 14 percent, something Bacci said he would never support. But combine tiers 1 and 2 and the increase for the heaviest users would drop to 10 percent.
“The average residential user has a projected daily usage of 45 gallons per person per day,” said Maltez. Using that figure, that individual has a current quarterly water bill of $171.15. A tiered system for FY24 drops that number to $166. With no tiers, the bill jumps to $176.71.
With the majority of the town in Tier 2, it would mean a rate decrease of 6 percent. That same format would mean a rate increase of 10 percent for tier 5 or heavy users. Overall, that means billings for the town would go up $195,848 or 2.6 percent.
Karen Herrick looked at what other communities do with tiered systems and came away with respect for the work that was done to date by town staff.
“Their approaches to tiered water rate fees are all over the map,” said Herrick of other towns. “The bans are all over the map. The number of tiers are all over the map. The additional fixed charges or no fixed charges are all over the map. So, I respect how much work it was going through all this stuff.”
While the tiers were presented as a financial decision, Herrick and Mark Dockser both addressed the need for conservation.
“As a community, as a state, as a nation, as a world, we’re trying to use less water,” said Dockser. “It’s a precious resource. And finding ways to just encourage that behavior makes sense. And it may be that we need to do that more than just through the rate structure.”
Chair Jackie McCarthy ended the discussion by asking Maltez to include the current single-rate costs on his excel program in time for the May 31st forum and also asked him to look at the potential costs for allowing secondary water meters.
The town is working to make the excel program available on its website. But Maltez said residents should feel free to bring their water bill to the forum and see for themselves how the changes would affect them.
If you’ve never really looked at your water bill, now may be a good time to start.
