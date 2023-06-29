READING - In a deal that brings Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) officials closer to their stated goal of purchasing half of all electricity from clean energy generators, the municipal utility expects to begin receiving solar energy in 2024 from a Seabrook, NH solar installation.
In a deal announced earlier this week by RMLD General Manger Greg Phipps, a new partnership with NextEra Energy Resources will foster the development of two new solar energy fields in land adjacent to Seabrook’s nuclear power plant.
Combined, the two clean energy facilities are expected to generate 7.25 megawatts of electricity and output 12,000 megawatt hours of power. With the New Hampshire facilities expected to go live next summer, the power-purchase agreement signed by RMLD officials in May of 2022 will ultimately generate 2 percent of the municipal utility’s projected electricity needs.
The Seabrook solar facility will further diversify RMLD’s power supply portfolio and is another example of how RMLD is bringing reliable, non-carbon electricity to customers,” said Phipps in a prepared statement sent to the Reading Chronicle earlier this week.
“RMLD is pleased to further its longstanding relationship with NextEra Energy Resources, who is an industry leader in renewable energy generation, and the Town of Seabrook, which is the site of the existing Seabrook Station that has been providing reliable electricity to RMLD customers since 1990,” the general manager continued.
Currently, the nuclear power plant in Seabrook, N.H. generates around 1,256 megawatts of electricity. The new solar fields will be erected on 28-acres of land surrounding the facility.
According to NextEra Energy vice president Matt Ulman, RMLD’s decision to partner on the solar energy initiative dovetails perfectly with both entities’ mission to increase the availability and use of diversified, clean energy services.
“We’re pleased to be working with RMLD to bring even more clean energy generation to Seabrook and to help RMLD achieve their clean energy goals,” said Ulman in a joint statement with the municipal utility. “RMLD shares our commitment to creating a more sustainable and carbon-free future by adding solar to NextEra Energy Resources’ Seabrook Station.”
In January, Phipps and RMLD Board of Commissioners celebrated the execution of another power-purchase arrangement for electricity generated at a Connecticut hydroelectric station.
Under that 15-year arrangement with Burlington’s FirstLight Power, RMLD starting in 2025 will become the exclusive buyer of all power generated three-unit hydroelectric station. The Falls Village Station, situated on the Housatonic River, is capable of producing 41,000 megawatt hours per year of electricity.
Based in nearby Burlington, FirstLight Power, the clean-energy generator that operates the Connecticut facility, already has established ties with Reading through a clean power purchase deal signed in 2020. That prior agreement, which involved 20 other public utilities scattered across New England, secured 200 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy being generated at multiple hydroelectric plants along the Connecticut River in western Massachusetts.
That electricity should start being delivered this year to Reading and other involved municipal light departments.
Town officials and Reading’s citizenry have made it clear in recent years that the purchase of renewable energy is a priority. In fact, in a 2021 survey commissioned by RMLD, 67 percent of respondents indicated the non-profit should be taking action to procure more green energy.
Those goals are in line with a climate bill, passed by state legislators in 2021, which requires municipal light plants like RMLD to source 50 percent of all energy from “non-carbon” sources by 2030. The legislation also mandates RMLD to be a “net-zero carbon” contributor by 2050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.