By PATRICK BLAIS
WOBURN - Members of the City Council recently praised the owner of an East Woburn industrial park for taking steps to crack down on alleged nuisance and zoning violations at the Salem Street property.
During the council’s most recent gathering in City Hall, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen credited West Newbury resident Leonard Mirra for following through with promises to install new surveillance cameras and redefine parking areas at 271 Salem Street.
The former state legislator, the manager of the Mirra Realty LLC entity that owns the 39,000 square foot warehouse building by the Salem Street bridge and Aberjona Drive, has also notified various tenants that they might need to obtain special permits from the City Council in order to continue operations and park vehicles overnight on the East Woburn property.
“I really appreciate all the effort and the progress so far. So do the neighbors,” said Mercer-Bruen, referring to abutters who reside in nearby homes on Lincoln Road, Pine Street, and Montvale Road.
“I believe a couple of folks that were operating illegally have come to pick up special permit paperwork, but they have not yet brought it back,” added the East Woburn official. “I’m going to ask that [Building Commissioner Thomas] Quinn come down and check on all the new cameras. Then we should be ready to wrap this up.”
Mirra appeared before the City Council on behalf of new building tenant Accutemp Engineering Inc.
Representatives for the Stoneham headquartered firm, caught up in a neighborhood squabble that has little to do with the company’s proposed move to East Woburn, first appeared before the council in April seeking a special permit to park two commercial vehicles overnight on the Salem Street property.
Technically, the City Council has voiced no major concerns about the HVAC contractor’s request. However, Mercer-Bruen and others, citing a nine-year history of fielding nuisance complaints about late night trucking traffic and early morning removal of dumpsters from the site, are demanding the landlord address those potential zoning infractions before any new permits are issued.
According to Mirra, he intends to use the new surveillance system to monitor overnight activity and identify tenants who are working irregular business hours or arranging for late night or early morning dumpster swaps. He is also repainting the parking area and working to clarify with city officials how many spots are available for building tenants.
“The council recommended we finish the striping of the parking lot, so we can determine how many spaces there are. That will then determine how many special permits our tenants can obtain,” he explained. “We have hired an engineer to draw up a parking plan…and when that is finished, we will get it over to Commissioner Quinn.”
According to North Woburn Councilor Lou DiMambro, the new security cameras should go a long way towards identifying individuals and companies that are causing neighborhood disruptions by leaving tractor-trailers idling in the parking lot or dumping trash outside of normal business hours.
“I applaud your efforts in putting those cameras up. It’s a big step in the right direction,” the Ward 6 councilor said.
Noting that neighbors have now been complaining for years about the East Woburn property, Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately isn’t wholly sold on the idea that the landlord will now more actively manage the industrial park.
The South End official later warned Mirra that the council will be watching the area closely in the coming months to be sure that tenants are adhering to the terms of their special permits.
“Be aware. You’re going to be watched and it doesn’t stop when you get your permit,” he said.
Back in 2018, when a small construction contractor sought a special permit to park three trucks and a storage container on the site, the West Newbury management company was similarly called before the council to answer to similar nuisance complaints being lodged by abutters. At the time, many of the trucking, trash, and noise issues were blamed on a demolition company and a second large construction firm.
Likewise, in the fall of 2014, the City Council was asked to intervene after residential neighbors complained that one tenant was storing U-Haul trucks on the property. Simultaneously, a Reading resident filed a separate special permit application seeking to open a dog training business within the building.
Though both of those proposals ultimately got bogged down by legal challenges, the City Council spent a considerable amount of time addressing parking issues and other problems regarding the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.