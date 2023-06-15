By PATRICK BLAIS
WOBURN - The City Council late last week asked its Finance Committee to review Mayor Scott Galvin’s proposed $4.3 million “pay-as-you-go” capital improvements budget (CIP) for FY’24.
During their most recent gathering in City Hall, the council voted unanimously and without debate to refer both the “pay-as-you-go” expenditures and a grander five-year capital spending plan to the subgroup for further study.
In a June 1 letter to the council, the mayor explained that under his revised capital budget forecasts, city officials hope to invest nearly $92.8 million over the next five years to maintain and improve community infrastructure.
Nearly a third of that money is expected to come through state and federal funding sources, while another $31.9 million will reportedly be added to the city’s debt schedule.
In terms of major infrastructure projects, the largest expenditure by far within that larger five-year plan involves the expansion of the city’s water plant at Horn Pond to include a new PFAS treatment building.
Consultants from Boston-based CDM Smith back in 2021 estimated the cost of the project, which will house a series of granular-activated carbon filtering systems within a new building, at $17.6 million. However, with inflation driving up the cost of almost everything in recent years, the mayor’s latest version of the capital plan now pegs that major undertaking at $22 million.
“The largest expenditure in the CIP is $22 million for the design and construction of upgrades at the Water Treatment Plant, which will remove PFAS from our water in compliance with DEP and EPA regulations and rebuild and upgrade Well-B and A-2. The final design will be completed by September of 2023 and construction of the PFAS Treatment Plant should be finished by May of 2025 (approximately 18 months),” the mayor explained in his memo to the council.
The third largest category of expenses, which will total some $15.6 million between now and FY’28, will be funded on an annual basis as part of the City Hall CEO’s annual “pay-as-you-go” capital budget pitches to the City Council.
In fact, this year’s $4.3 million proposal, which Galvin proposes to fund through free cash, is the largest of the mayor’s tenure. Previously, the most spent in any given year on immediate capital needs was the $4.2 million “pay-as-you-go” budget passed last July by the City Council. The city also topped the $4 million mark back in 2018, when Galvin presented a $4.1 million “pay-as-you-go” spending plan.
Since first being sworn in as the city’s top executive in 2010, Galvin has regularly sought mid-year appropriations, outside of the annual operating budget, to address citywide capital needs.
In contrast to more significant multi-million dollar infrastructure and building projects, such as the PFAS water treatment plant proposal or the $23 million construction of the new fire department headquarters, Galvin generally relies upon stabilization accounts and reserve funding sources such as free cash to cover the costs of those less expensive capital appropriations.
The annual pay-as-you-go capital spending plans have usually ranged between $2 to $4 million.
Some notable appropriations included in this year’s $4.3 million budget include a $225,000 line-item that will be used to upgrade restroom facilities at the Green Street pool. The city already has in hand roughly $1.1 million to construct a new splash park at the recreation department facility.
The recreation and parks departments are also hoping to upgrade the playground at Leland Park and $125,000 is being sought for that purpose. The parks department would receive $134,000 for a new athletic field cutter.
The engineering department, which will also be involved with the parks project designs, is looking for $17,000 to conduct environmental testing at Leland Park’s athletic fields in East Woburn.
The pay-as-you-go proposal also includes a total of $726,500 in additional funding for the engineering department to cover costs associated with the demolition of the old Plympton School in the Hammond School area, initial costs associated with preparing a flood mitigation plan for Washington Street, the design of a series of bike trails along the Middlesex Canal, and a myriad of other projects.
As has been the case for several years now, the mayor also plans to again supplement the state’s annual allocation of so-called Chapter 90 or road and sidewalk repair funding. An additional $750,000 is included in the FY’24 capital budget to cover extra street paving projects - a list of which the Finance Committee is almost certain to review in detail during their forthcoming deliberations.
“We will continue to invest in street paving and intersection improvements over the next five years using our pavement management system as a guide. The 5-year CIP provides for $11,159,999 in funding consisting of Chapter 90 funds, complete streets grant funding and annual City appropriations,” said the mayor in his June 1 letter regarding proposed spending on sidewalks and roads.
The school department stands to receive a total of $600,000 in capital repair and investment funding in FY’24, including $250,000 for unspecified “technology” upgrades.
Public safety officials would also receive money for the following equipment and vehicle purchases under the “pay-as-you-go” plan:
• The fire department would receive $175,000 for a new “traffic signal truck”;
• The fire department would also receive more than $105,000 to purchase new self-contained breathing systems, “active shooter” response gear, regular turnout gear, and fire hoses;
• Public works officials plan on purchasing a new backhoe for $150,000, a new $250,000 snow removal vehicle, and $80,000 for at least one new pickup truck.
• The police would receive $250,000 to purchase new marked cruisers, $129,200 for new unmarked vehicles, and $36,000 to purchase less-lethal taser weaponry. Another $80,000 would be allocated to local police to upgrade a security system at the local station and to acquire new office furniture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.