BURLINGTON - In hopes of adapting with the times, Raja and Rana’s Indian Market at 232 Cambridge Street earned approval for a beer and wine license.
The owner toyed with the idea and many customers wanted him to do it, but the opening of a bigger Indian grocery store in Woburn ended up being the primary reason why the longtime Burlington business requested the beer and wine license.
Smaller businesses, like Raja and Rana’s, need to tweak its business model so they can stay competitive with the likes of the larger Indian markets.
Raja and Rana’s will continue to sell the same products as they always have, and the intriguing concept with its beer and wine is that roughly 20 percent of the wine and beer products will be from India, either domestically or locally.
The alcohol subcommittee, consisting of Select Board members Michael Espejo and Joe Morandi, disclosed they had “no issues” with Raja and Rana’s having this license.
“Raja and Rana’s has been a valued members of the community,” commented Espejo. “This will help them stay competitive.”
The Select Board approved the beer and wine license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.