BURLINGTON - Three open seats are available on the Housing Authority, Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA), and Conservation Commission (ConCom).
The Board of Selectmen recently discussed the formal process to fill the three seats. Town Administrator Paul Sagarino disclosed that the openings exist because of last-minute decisions by board members to step down.
There is one opening on the Housing Authority after one member decided to leave. As a result, the position wasn’t announced until after the annual Town Election nomination papers were supposed to be submitted.
“The Board of Selectmen and Housing Authority will have a joint session meeting to make a joint appointment on Monday, March 23,” detailed Sagarino.
The deadline for submitting an application letter is Monday, March 9. Interested parties should send this letter to the Board of Selectmen’s office. The hope is the nominees can be narrowed down to three or less individuals before March 23.
Looking for candidates
Sagarino also mentioned there are singular openings on the ZBA and ConCom. The ZBA hash an alternate seat available and ConCom has a regular seat. Both had an application deadline of Friday, Feb. 28.
At the time of this writing, both openings only garnered one submitted application each, so town officials are hopeful more interest among residents is created for the positions.
