BURLINGTON – Chief Thomas P. Browne reports that a suspect wanted in Burlington for an assault and carjacking Tuesday morning was arrested in Hudson, N.H. this afternoon by Hudson Police.
Joshua Horvitz, 33, of Salisbury, is currently in custody in Hudson, N.H. Burlington Police are working to obtain an arrest warrant on charges of carjacking, armed assault with intent to rob, and assault and battery on an elder with serious bodily injury.
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, at approximately 7:20 a.m., Burlington Police were dispatched to the entrance of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, 41 Burlington Mall Road, for a report of an assault and carjacking.
Upon arrival, police learned that a driver was attempting to valet their vehicle when a suspect — later determined to be Horvitz — allegedly threw the driver to the ground, stole their vehicle, and fled. Subsequent investigation determined that the suspect allegedly threatened the victim with a weapon.
The victim was evaluated by Lahey medical staff and is being treated for their injuries at the hospital.
This incident remains under investigation by the Burlington Police Department. Burlington Police thank Hudson Police for their assistance.
These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
