BURLINGTON – Most people knew enrollment at Fox Hill Elementary School was a problem, but the classroom capacity figures in the first-grade sector are currently bad enough to warrant a fifth first-grade section.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti recently informed the School Committee that the average first-grade classroom at Fox Hill is 21 students, which is “unacceptable” by the School Committee’s standards. There are a total of 84 first-grade students in four classrooms at Fox Hill. This is a huge number compared to the 31 first-grade students at Pine Glen Elementary School, which is averaging 10-11 students per class.
Adjustments to the first-grade classroom structure at both schools are happening.
“We are more than likely going to have to move one first-grade section from Pine Glen to Fox Hill to balance that,” advised Dr. Conti. “We are trying to find a classroom to convert at Fox Hill.”
The shift in first-grade classrooms results in Pine Glen have two classrooms and Fox Hill have five. The location of the extra classroom at Fox Hill hasn’t been confirmed, as of last night’s School Committee meeting. There will likely be a displaced first-grade specialist instructor, but some offices may need to be consolidated in order to house the fifth class.
“In grades K-2, having smaller class sizes is very important,” stressed Dr. Conti.
He further elaborated on worries regarding that first grade enrollment figure progressing and potentially inflating subsequent grades in the years to come.
“This news feeds into the narrative of why we are building a new Fox Hill,” Dr. Conti pointed out.
There is good news regarding the new Fox Hill Elementary School project. The good is that the Massachusetts School Building Authority is going to move forward and fund a portion of the massive undertaking, but the bad is the school likely won’t be built and ready for another five years.
“I will have to watch things closely with the kindergarden enrollment, as well,” Dr. Conti mentioned.
The School Committee obviously doesn’t prefer these actions being a necessity, but they are pleased with Dr. Conti’s handling of the situation. No vote was needed to move forward with the reallocation of first-grade classrooms between Pine Glen and Fox Hill.
