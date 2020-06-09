BURLINGTON - Citizens Bank received approval from the Planning Board to move down the street from Burlington Mall Road to Lexington Street in the Kohl’s parking lot.
The applicant, Arista Development, LLC, Inc., is collaborating with Citizens Bank for the proposal consisting of two special permits and a site plan at 150 Lexington Street. The premises is located within the General Business District and Aquifer Overlay District, across the street from Burlington Mall.
It is a relocation project for Citizens Bank, as they want to reposition from their former space on Burlington Mall Road to the Kohl’s parking lot property on Lexington Street. Their former location on Burlington Mall Road has been closed for over a year. The only other Citizens Bank location in town is at 248 Middlesex Turnpike, across from MITRE Field. The new location includes a standalone drive-through ATM.
“The proposal entails the construction of a 2,700 square-foot, freestanding, full-service bank branch with a remote drive-through ATM to be situated within an underutilized segment of the parking lot,” local attorney Mark Vaughan, of Riemer & Braunstein, representing Arista Development, LLC. “Citizens Bank wants to activate the area, and at the same time, not overburden the parking lot.”
The 2,700 square-foot building would be roughly half the size of the business’s former location on Burlington Mall Road. The architecture, in the plan, did originally call for a modern design consisting of cultured stone and cementitious siding, but the planners requested a more colonial building, which they ended up getting. The applicant added gable roofs, dormers, shingles, and windows. The board felt a contemporary design wasn’t “appropriate” for the area that they called a “gateway to a residential area of Burlington” on Lexington Street. The colonial-style aligns with the town’s updated Master Plan that covets more colonial architecture for new businesses that move into town.
Improved safety and circulation are key components of the proposal.
“Integral to their vision for the project is the desire to strengthen the delineated vehicular circulation pattern to improve the overall safety of the premises,” detailed Vaughan. “This goal has precipitated the integration of new parking lot islands, traffic controls and modifications to the circulation patterns which will aid in controlling vehicle speeds.”
The project is also expected to introduce new areas of green-space and landscaping which, in combination with the proposed building, is expected to improve the visual and aesthetic impact of the property to the general area. The removal of impervious surface means less storm water runoff on the property.
The updated plan reflects requests from Conservation Commission, as well as the Planning Board. These provisions entail picking up all the trash on the abutting hill and in the water; coordinated snow storage with Kohl’s; relocating the trash dumpster to the northeast side of the building; enhancing and extending the existing chain linked fence to Lexington Street; adding two pedestrian signs bookending the crosswalk with arrows, across Lexington Street; adding Red Maple Trees and arborvitae trees around the remote ATM. The existing trees on the site will remain. There will be 8,500 square-feet of new green-space on the site, as a result of this project.
Vaughan detailed the traffic study states “no adverse impact” will result from the addition of the Citizens Bank. The abutting Islamic Center, at 130 Lexington Street, uses a portion of the proposed site in question for overflow parking primarily on Fridays when service takes place, but the applicant incorporated that issue in its traffic study. Vaughan asserted “no issues” are anticipated between both parties, in terms of parking.
A revamped cut-through
The main roadway through the Kohl’s parking lot is a well-known cut-through road from Lexington Street to Meadow Road. This aspect was a constant point of contention for the planners, as a focal point of their discussions focused on ensuring the site is as safe as possible, specifically noting the amount of Islamic Center members that will be walking from the parking lot to the Islamic Center and back.
“It is worrisome to me,” objected Impemba. “I want to make sure there is safe travel for those walking to and from the Islamic Center.”
Impemba also reiterated concern over a potential increase in car and pedestrian traffic.
“I utilize this parking lot frequently and I have never seen a lot that has more accidents than this one,” he remarked. “I always see pieces of broken headlights in that area of the lot and I am concerned about additional traffic.”
Planning Board member Michael Espejo called the site “dangerous” with its frequently used cut-through component, even going as far to say, “I just do not think a bank-use works at this site.”
The applicant worked with Burlington Police Sgt. Gerard McDonough on crafting the safest cut-through and crosswalk situation possible. Sgt. McDonough did note there are more accidents in this Kohl’s parking lot than “most retail” locations in Burlington.
The eventual proposal detailed a driving layout that accommodates cut-through traffic, in an effort to channel vehicles one way along the side perimeter of the parking lot.
“If we can’t stop cut-through traffic, then lets accommodate it as best we can,” encouraged the applicant’s traffic engineer. “We will basically reroute the traffic, so it is on the perimeter of the lot, which will effect the least amount of parking spaces (56 instead of 97).”
The new design also calls for more an increased number of turns, stop-signs, and raised islands. There will be stop-signs at al the intersections and curb-cuts on the site.
“The cut-through will no longer be a long straight stretch where vehicles can fly from Lexington Street to Meadow Road, or vice-versa,” assured the engineer.
As for the drive-through crosswalk, a speed-table will be installed at the crosswalk, which is a more effective speed-bump that is 10-ft. long and 3-ft. high with “piano key” striping.
A new addition to the plan will see a crosswalk combined with a sidewalk that will connect to the existing Lexington Street sidewalk. The applicant asserted this will help address the confer over the Islamic Center pedestrians.
The planners were generally pleased with the most updated proposal before them, but they did request several conditions as part of the approval. These included ensuring there will be a center-line striping from the Meadow Road access point to the Lexington Street access point and prioritizing the stop-signs and speed-tables are located in the “best spots” for efficiency.
The board approved the two special permits and site plan by a 6-1 vote. Member Michael Espejo voted against.
