BURLINGTON - A take out restaurant for Indian cuisine will located next-door to Spiceland in the plaza set across from Burlington High School.
The former Boston Beauty Supply site in question sits in the 120 Cambridge Street plaza. The Spiceland property owner appeared before the Planning Board last night as the legal entity, Khatra & Hirani Realty Group, LLC.
The LLC earned approval from the Planning Board for a special permit to open the fast-food takeout restaurant.
“We have been in the retail business serving Burlington for more than 15 years as Spiceland at 120 Cambridge Street,” said Niteen Khatra, of Khatra & Hirani Realty Group, LLC. “My customers have been asking us to open a food take out option for a very long time.”
The Spiceland proprietors have bought the former Boston Beauty Supply location, which is now vacant. The Spiceland location’s lease does not allow for restaurant food to be sold on its premises, hence the need to apply for this special permit and buy the property next-door.
There will be no seats, as it will be strictly takeout with a kitchen in back and counter in front. The planners were all in support of the proposal, especially with the applicant providing the necessary grease traps and odor control mechanisms so the abutting residential neighborhood isn’t negatively impacted.
The board approved the special permit by a 5-0 vote. Member Ernest Covino was absent and there is still a void on the board with former member Michael Espejo’s election to the Select Board this past April 9.
