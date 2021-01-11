BURLINGTON - Tesla, Inc. was back in front of the Planning Board last night for the second time with a minor engineering change application to install electric vehicle charging stations within an existing, underutilized parking area of the Burlington Mall lot, along Burlington Mall Road.
The 12 proposed “Level 3 Fast Charging Stations” would be just for Tesla vehicles, usually taking 30-60 minutes to fully charge an electric vehicle. In addition to the 12 charging stations, the application also calls for the installation of one light pole, three super-charger cabinets, one panel board, and one transformer. The super-charger cabinets convert the alternating current from the power grid to direct the current to charge the batteries of the vehicles.
The proposed location is in the north area of the Burlington Mall parking lot in the former Sears lot, which runs along Burlington Mall Road. The Burlington Mall location is believed to be an ideal spot for the charging equipment, due to the mall’s location and the need for Tesla charging stations in the area.
“This location is a great intersection at Rt. 3 and I-95 to help facilitate long-distance travel,” said Edward Noseworthy, of Tesla. “We currently have a gap in our network in this part of Massachusetts and there is a lot of Tesla traffic on I-95 and around Boston that needs to be serviced.”
Noseworthy also pointed out the Burlington Mall location is perfect for Tesla because the electric vehicle and clean energy company gears its charging stations towards areas with nice amenities so users can take advantage of nearby shops and restaurants they can walk to.
Simon Properties, owner of the Burlington Mall, “steered” Tesla to the north side area of the parking lot with the objective of utilizing a parking area deemed “overflow” and “underutilized.”
Tesla provided the planners with two revised design options to consider, based on the board’s feedback. The first option has the charging stations running parallel to Burlington Mall Road and the other option is a “wish-bone” design where the charging stations would be set more in the parking lot but behind the enclosed auxiliary units. In both cases, the charging stations would still be visible and the auxiliary units would be completely enclosed, as requested by the planners. The design option with the charging stations running along Burlington Mall Road is very similar to Tesla’s charging stations at Lynnfield Marketplace, which are the closest such stations to this area.
More vegetation and coverage has been added to revised plans. Commentary from the Building Department was highlighted by a request to add bollards to the area where the charging stations would be.
There are already universal electric vehicle charging stations in the Burlington Mall parking lot, in the area of The Friendly Toast.
Planners want more options
The board viewed the concept of the proposal favorably, but general support ended there. The primary concerns pertained to disliking the two options presented during last night’s meeting and preferring the exploration of more preferred options, including relocating the charging stations to a more secluded area of the former Sears parking lot where buses are currently parked and stored.
“The concept is great, but it is such a high visibility location, we should look at other areas of the Burlington Mall campus to put this proposal,” commented Planning Board Vice Chair Joseph Impemba. “For the most part, we do not like this location. Tesla likes the location because people driving by will see the Tesla name and charging stations. There are a lot of locations in the mall parking lot where snow can be stored.”
The same area where the aforementioned buses are stored in the former Sears parking lot of the mall is also where snow is piled up after storms.
The rest of the planners echoed the comments of Vice Chair Impemba and Raymond, putting additional emphasis on relocating the charging stations to a less visible area of the parking lot.
“I would rather not see charging stations along Burlington Mall Road,” professed Planning Board member Ernest Covino.
Board member William Gaffney also urged Tesla to explore more locations on the mall site, rather than just settle for the two plans that were presented, last night.
In addition, the board didn’t like the fact that the 12 charging stations will only service Tesla vehicles, not all electric vehicles. Tesla did confirm they “would not have a problem” adding universal electric charging stations, if other such vendors wanted to collaborate and pursue it.
With Planning Board Chair Barbara L’Heureux and board member Mike Espejo absent from the meeting, the applicant and remaining board members felt it was appropriate to continue this minor engineering change proposal to the board’s meeting on Jan. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.