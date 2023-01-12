BURLINGTON - A large void in The Shoppes at Simonds Park retail plaza took a large step in getting filled this past Monday night.
The Select Board approved a liquor license, contingent on the Planning Board’s approval of Goodnight Johnny’s American Music Bar, a restaurant with eyes on a space at 154 Cambridge Street, which is also known as The Shoppes at Simonds Park.
The owner, John Thibault, emphasized this is his “lifelong dream” after being a partner and investor in The Bancroft. Thibault is self-funding the entire project, and partnering with his wife.
The business is a restaurant first, but will have alcohol. Thibault deemed it upscale American food (not high-end steakhouse prices) with live music.
The property owner of The Shoppes at Simonds Park, Steve Duffy, of Duffy Properties, explained they have been searching for a family-oriented restaurant, but COVID-19 put the previous restaurant prospects on-hold, so “we feel fortunate to have this type of use going into that location.”
The Select Board expressed relief and excitement about this restaurant.
“We have been waiting to fill this void for a long time,” stated Select Board member James Tigges. “I love the idea.”
Select Board member Michael Espejo added, “This is going into a space where we are lacking in Burlington.”
Select Board member Michael Runyan declared “this is exactly what the town was looking for there.”
With everyone but Select Board Chair Nicholas Priest comfortably approving the approval contingent on the Planning Board’s approval of the special permit, the Select Board voted 4-1-0 to ratify the new liquor, site-specific liquor license, contingent on the Planning Board’s approval. Chair Priest abstained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.