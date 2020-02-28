BURLINGTON – The School Committee unanimously approved a motion that will see the fields at Francis Wyman Elementary School treated in an all-organic fashion.
The matter of all-organic or chemical treatment for school-owned athletic fields has been in front of the committee for the past several months.
In recent years, the Recreation Department has treated the athletic fields by an all-organic process. Last year, the department hired Tom Irwin, Inc. as the contracted landscape company to handle the field duties. Tom Irwin shifted from all organic “a bit” and used a weed killer chemical at non-school owned facilities, such as Simonds Park, Wildwood Park, Rahanis Park, Regan Park, and the fields behind 61 Center Street.
School Committee member Thomas Murphy, Jr. talked about how impressive the grass fields have looked, as a result of the weed killer chemical treatment.
“It has been very successful,” voiced Murphy. “The quality of grass is noticeably better. I do not know much about grass, or agriculture, but from the eyeball test, there is clearly a benefit and improvement in the quality of fields, so I can see the desire of the Recreation Department to want the grass school fields to go through the same maintenance.”
The Recreation Department reached out to Murphy about asking the School Committee to modify its current all-organic treatment policy for the athletic fields at the Marshall Simonds Middle School and Francis Wyman Elementary School. The School Department’s existing field treatment policy calls for all-organic treatment, which equates to more manpower and money, and tending to the fields up to four times a week.
Between the organic and chemical treatment, there is a $1,200 difference per acre. The total cost for organic treatment is $150,000 while chemical treatment is $134,000. With the applicable athletic fields involved in this scenario consisting of 12 total acres, an organic treatment would equal $12,500 per acre and $11,166 per acre for chemical treatment.
Though the fields are owned by the School Department, the maintenance is accounted for by the Recreation Department. Tom Irwin, Inc. recommends only doing the all-organic treatment on fields with irrigation, so that eliminates the fields behind Marshall Simonds Middle School and Memorial Elementary School.
At first, some committee members coveted the modern chemical treatment process, but their minds were changed after putting the safety concerns first and foremost.
School Committee members Christine Monaco and Kristin Russo reiterated their concerns about using a chemical treatment for the school’s non-turf athletic fields.
“I am skeptical about using synthetic chemicals on our athletic fields. We know so much more about poisonous chemicals and all that has been learned about fertilizers over the years,” professed Monaco. “Since these are our fields, and if it is a matter of money, I think we should pay for whatever it takes to get the fields in shape and keep them that way by using all-organic.”
Though the thinking was that the Recreation Department has been treating the fields organically, School Committee Chair Martha Simon was informed that there would be an additional cost if they transition to the Tom Irwin, Inc. organic treatment in question. The thought was the current organic treatment conducted through the Recreation Department would cut into the aforementioned Tom Irwin, Inc. organic costs, but, instead, there would be additional costs on top of what the Recreation Department was already doing to maintain the fields.
The answer to that inquiry is the additional cost of doing all-organic treatment at Francis Wyman is $30,000. The ratified plan is to split the cost between the School Department and Recreation Department, so $15,000 each. Those funds are not in the current Draft Operating Budget for the School Department, but tentative plan is to either use the Revolving Account and allocate for the $15,000 in next year’s Operating Budget.
Under those parameters, the committee unanimously approved a motion to enter into an agreement with the Recreation Department that they will contribute up to $15,000 for the purposes of using Tom Irwin, Inc. with the understanding that only organic treatment is used on the Francis Wyman Elementary School fields.
