BURLINGTON - The Burlington Department of Public Works (DPW) recently went in front of the Select Board with three separate programs for construction of new sidewalks on Gateway and Collector Streets in town.
Town Engineer Thomas Hayes emphasized the goal is to improve the existing sidewalks in those aforementioned streets and augment the existing sidewalks in neighborhood streets where ample pedestrian activity exists.
The Programs Are:
1) Gateway and Collector Streets New Sidewalk Program
This program is currently funded at $250,000 annually and is designed to construct new sidewalks (where none exist) located on sections of roads which are scheduled for roadway improvements. The construction standard is granite curbing and concrete sidewalks on Gateway Streets and granite curbing and asphalt sidewalks on Collector Streets.
2) Gateway and Collector Street Existing Sidewalk Repair and Upgrade Program
This program is also currently funded at $250,000 a year and is designed to repair and upgrade existing sidewalks to the new standard for Gateway and Collector Streets allocated on sections of roads that are scheduled for roadway improvements. Granite curbing and concrete sidewalks are the standards on these select streets.
3) Neighborhood Street Existing Sidewalk Repair and Upgrade Program
Funded yearly through the DPW operating budget, this program’s goal is to repair and upgrade sidewalks on neighborhood streets where roadway improvements have been completed. The work is typically completed with in-house personnel and equipment. The construction standard is lesser quality, with bituminous concrete (asphalt) berm and bituminous concrete sidewalks.
“Due to the limited funding available and in order to maximize usable sidewalks, we are proposing that in some cases, Gateway and Collector Street sidewalks be repaired rather than upgrade to the 2017 standard to allow for the funding of larger sidewalk projects at different locations,” explained Hayes. “As an example upgrading sidewalks on Center Street to the new standard would cost $1.3 million. Since the Center Street sidewalks are in relatively good condition, we believe these funds can be better utilized by funding new sidewalks where none exist today, or upgrading sidewalks in locations where the current condition is not suitable for small repairs.”
Hayes listed the neighborhood street existing sidewalk repair and upgrade program, from 2022-2026.
They Are:
- 2022
Sparhawk Drive
Spring Valley Road
Oxbow Lane
- 2023
Angela Circle
Eugene Road
- 2024
List Street
Maud Graham Circle
Saint Marks Road
- 2025
Theodor Circle
Gedick Road
Michele Road
Town Line Road
- 2026
Eisenhower Drive
Fred Street
Tinkham Avenue
An interesting note about the cost of such endeavors is that it will cost approximately $200 per-linear-ft. for new sidewalks.
The Select Board viewed the plan favorably, but wish more money could be allocated to expedite the much-needed repairs for these sidewalks that need it.
“$250,000 is not enough and does not go a long way with new sidewalks. I think we may need to ask Town Meeting for more funding,” queried Select Board Chair Nicholas Priest, noting that notion is simply an idea at this point.
This matter was continued to the Select Board’s next meeting.
