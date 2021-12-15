BURLINGTON - The Peach Orchard Road intersections have needed attention for years and one of the two is set to be reconfigured afer the Select Board approved a proposal.
Burlington Town Engineer Tom Hayes briefed the board on the proposal to reconfigure the intersection of Peach Orchard Road, Pearl Street, and Winter Street. Pearl Street and Winter Street intersect at the bottom of Peach Orchard Road, passing through Woburn and Burlington on the way to Mill Pond Reservoir. Pearl Street is the southerly side of the intersection and Winter Street is the northerly side.
Town Meeting passed a $120,000 warrant article at their final May 2021 session for this project. With extra grant money from MassDOT for new sidewalks on Terrace Hall Avenue, the surplus funds ($120,000) have been reallocated for this Peach Orchard Road project, which consists of filling the sidewalk and crosswalk gaps on Winter Street, Pearl Street and Peach Orchard Road.
The approved plan consists of a new intersection containing three stop signs, including one for Pearl Street, one for Winter Street, and the only one that has been in place for years, on Peach Orchard Road. This configuration is expected to provide the safest setup for both car and foot traffic.
The highlight of the plan is the creation of a sidewalk that will connect between the existing sidewalk in Woburn on Pearl Street and Winter Street, and to Peach Orchard Road.
“This project has the support of the Staff Traffic Advisory Committee (STAC) and complies with the Manual for Uniform Traffic Control Devices,” cited Hayes.
The original concept plan presented earlier this year entailed a bump-out at the end of Peach Orchard Road, which would’ve squared-up the intersection and supposedly provided better sight distances for vehicles coming down Winter Street and Pearl Street.
After thorough analysis by the traffic engineering consultants and Burlington Police Traffic Safety Officer, Sgt. Gerry McDonough, among others, it was realized that the aforementioned plan could not provide a safe place for pedestrians to cross, due to the curb placement and poor sight lines.
With the approved plan, the sight distances from all angles are “adequate.”
The Select Board spoke highly of the traffic engineers and the team that devised this plan for the troublesome intersection.
“This is phenomenal work,” praised Select Board member Joseph Morandi. “People do not realize how much work goes into something like this.”
There will be cautionary street signs warning drivers that a stop-sign is ahead, as well as the crosswalk stretched out across Peach Orchard Road.
Residents were able to attend a meeting earlier this month, specifically for an open-forum presentation of this proposal, and all were “happy” with it.
With the Select Board approving the proposal by a 4-0 vote (Member Michael Runyan was absent), the hope is to have the new intersection read by the end of 2022.
