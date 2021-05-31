BURLINGTON - The Burlington Sculpture Park Committee recently disclosed that it has contracted with Massachusetts-based artist Joshua Ruder (www.joshuaruder.com) to create three park benches carved from boulders and granite slabs excavated from the Mary Cummings Park in Burlington.
When the Sculpture Park committee expressed an interest in providing seating at the Sculpture Park, it seemed natural to look for unusual benches that would complement the sculptures at the park. Recent work on the new parking area at the Mary Cummings Park unearthed many large boulders that were perfect for the project. Local artist Joshua Ruder, who specializes in working with natural objects to create his artwork, was hired to take on this exciting public arts project.
Committee Chair Jonathan Sachs worked closely with the Town’s Department of Public Works and Highway department to move the raw materials from the Mary Cummings Park on Wheeler Road to the Sculpture Park on Center Street. Ruder selected the boulders and granite slabs and directed their journey to the Sculpture Park. Now that the materials are in place, he will work on site to turn them into one-of-a-kind art benches for visitors to the Sculpture Park to enjoy.
Community members and students are welcome to come to the park to watch Ruder work Monday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. If there is inclement weather, he will not be working. The Committee urges visitors to keep a safe and respectful distance as they observe the artistic process.
The Sculpture Park Committee is very grateful for the work of Kevin Keene and the Highway Department, as well as Frank Anderson and the Department of Public Works for all their assistance. The largest stone moved weighed over 5,000 pounds!
These art-benches are made possible in part due to donations from Attorney Robert Buckley of Reimer and Braunstein and Planning Board member Mr. Paul Raymond. Buckley and Raymond collaborated to fund what they have dubbed the “unity bench,” a reference to their long relationship working together to find common ground between the needs of Burlington’s business and its residential communities.
The Burlington Sculpture Park is an arts project of the Town of Burlington, Massachusetts. The park is located on Center Street between the Grandview Farm and the Burlington Police Station. Visit www.burlingtonsculpturepark.org for more information, or contact Planning Board member Barbara L’Heureux by email at barbaralh@comcast.net or phone at 781-460-0054.
