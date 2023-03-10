BURLINGTON - The Burlington Police Department arrested a Boston woman in connection with a credit card scam that allegedly involved the suspect making approximately $500,000 in fraudulent charges.
Ariel Foster, 19, of Boston, has been charged with larceny over $1,200.
On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Burlington Police detectives were called to Lovisa, a jewelry store in the Burlington Mall, 75 Middlesex Turnpike, for a report of a credit card machine breach.
An investigation determined that on three dates in February, items scanned at the register had their price increased, and the cost of the item was then allegedly refunded to a credit card belonging to Foster. Eight transactions involved a total loss of $547,187.
Foster was an employee at Lovisa and was determined to have been at the store when the credit card breaches occurred.
A subpoena was served to Foster's financial institutions, which uncovered a refund transaction from Lovisa America LLC into her bank account. Bank records showed that Foster made several high-priced transactions between Feb. 2 and Feb. 22, including the purchase of more than $35,000 for a Tesla, almost $6,000 to Delta Airlines, more than $20,000 to a hotel in Maui, Hawaii, and almost $5,000 in Louis Vuitton purchases.
On Wednesday, March 8, Burlington Police, along with Boston Police and Lasell University Police executed search warrants on the suspect's residence and her dormitory at the university. Foster was taken into custody without incident.
Foster was released on bail and will likely be arraigned Friday at Woburn District Court.
These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.
