BURLINGTON - The pandemic and inflation has not spared the waste management business from its economic wrath.
Burlington Department of Public Works (DPW) leaders recently went in front of the Select Board to discuss the outlook of waste management services in town once the current contract with Republic Services ends on June 30, 2023.
After meeting with local haulers, the DPW is recommending extending the town’s current contract with Republic Services for one or more years. However, due to staffing and supply chain issues, a new hauler contract may not be feasible until July 1, 2024 or later.
“Based on current market conditions, we can expect an annual increase of 20-40 percent,” explained Burlington DPW Director John Sanchez. “For Burlington, we can expect an increase of roughly $500,000 per year, as our current contract is about $1.5 million.”
As a result, Sanchez presented alternative yard waste options, as the haulers have stressed they “no longer wish” to provide yard waste curbside collection.
Four cost-saving options were proposed:
- Eliminate Yard Waste
This would save the town about $250,000 per year. The DPW could host semi-annual events where residents bring their yard waste to a pre-determined location, which will later be transferred to a compost facility.
- Change to Every-Other-Week for Recycling
This would save the town about $200,000 annually. The DPW could ensure that multifamily units and large households are given bigger recycling barrels, or an extra barrel to prevent overflows.
- Move to 4-day Collection Services
This will allow for more competitive pricing. Most contractors prefer four or five collection days per week for a community. Republic Services is considered rare by having only one-day collection. When we prepare our Request for Procurement (RFP), this will make Burlington more desirable.
- Charge a Household Fee for Collection Services to Minimize Budget Increases
An annual $100 per household multiplied by the $7,000 households currently in Burlington equals $700,000 in revenue.
“The market conditions and staffing issues have us thinking of the future and how we can save on costs for Burlington while giving residents the best service possible,” assured Burlington DPW Business Manager Rachel Leonardo.
The Select Board emphasized the importance of getting feedback from residents so Town Administrator Paul Sagarino confirmed setting up a public hearing specifically for this topic should be scheduled sometime in October.
Select Board members provided initial feedback on the four options. The concern over wear and tear on the roads with multi-day pickup each week was raised. The members don’t mind the $100/house fee but acknowledged no residents are looking to pay more in fees or taxes than they already do on an annual basis.
This matter will pick up steam after the public hearing, which does not have a confirmed date, at this point.
