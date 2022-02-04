BURLINGTON - Another innovative life science company is moving into The District at 1600 District Avenue, off Burlington Mall Road.
Butterfly Network, an innovative digital health company that is working to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the mission of global health equity, earned unanimous approval from the Planning Board last night for three special permit applications.
The company plans on making the 1600 District Avenue location its “central hub” for Butterfly’s other locations in Connecticut, New York, and California. The District Avenue building is 61,000 square-feet and stands at three stories high. Butterfly will occupy the entire building. They are expecting to have 150 employees in the Burlington location by the end of 2022.
By leveraging semiconductor technology, artificial intelligence (AI) to provide image acquisition and interpretation, and cloud technology, Butterfly Network is making it possible to image patients at the time that information is needed, right at the hospital bedside, in the community, and even in their home.
The Burlington site will predominately support administrative offices with ancillary space dedicated to research and development and prototype manufacturing operations. Within these research and development areas, the company will conduct testing of product components and undertake system diagnostics to generate enhanced designs. The operations dedicated to product analysis and design are the primary basis for the special permit requests and are intertwined within the functioning of this medical device company.
Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, and recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased online today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
Butterfly Blueprint™ supports healthcare systems by giving them access to new, diagnostically meaningful clinical information at the bedside while helping to support procedure availability and expediency across care settings. By pairing the world’s first handheld, easy-to-use, whole-body ultrasound probe with intuitive, mobile-first workflow unlocks powerful new uses for ultrasound across the care continuum—it does for imaging what the stethoscope did for auscultation. This solution is enabled through a dedicated customer experience team and proven processes that include solution advisory, implementation services, and post-go-live support.
The Planning Board was generally in amazement of hearing about the Butterfly Network’s mission and the members were ecstatic that such an innovative business selected Burlington for its central hub location.
“This is really cutting edge stuff,” praised Planning Board member Paul Raymond. “They will fit in nicely here with our other life science companies. Thank you for coming to Burlington.”
After listening to representatives from Butterfly Network explain the medical imaging device they’ve created, Planning Board member Barbara L’Heureux’s initial response of “wow” summed up the board’s sentiments perfectly.
Citing no issues, the planners unanimously approved the three special permits.
