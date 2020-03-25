BURLINGTON – Social distancing was executed perfectly during Monday night’s Board of Selectmen meeting, allowing the members to vote on the town’s new town treasurer/tax collector.
Gary Gianino won the appointment after he and Alex DiZio conducted their final interviews throughout the hour before the selectmen’s general session took place at 6 p.m. in Town Hall’s Main Hearing Room. Gianino is replacing outgoing Town Treasurer/Tax Collector Brian Curtin, who held the position for the past 42 years and is expected to retire on June 30.
Gianino and DiZio were the final two candidates remaining after the initial pool of 18 narrowed down to them. Of the 18 applicants, six came from other municipalities and various roles.
Gianino, a Burlington resident and former selectman, is a financial professional with over 30 years of experience in finance and accounting. DiZio has been the treasurer/tax collector in the city of Woburn for the past eight years.
The amount of top-tier level candidates was thanks to the Search Committee that worked very hard in finding the best person for the position. The Search Committee consisted of Selectman Chair Joseph Morandi, Town Treasurer/Tax Collector Brian Curtin, Town Assessor James Doherty, Assistant Town Administrator/Tax Collector John Danizio, and Ways & Means member David Tait. The entire process was overseen by Burlington Human Resources Director Joanne Faust.
“I want to thank the Search Committee for bringing us to this point,” commended Town Administrator Paul Sagarino.
The selectmen talked about the quality candidates the town continues to experience when it comes to filling open positions.
“Again, Burlington has been very fortunate in getting such quality applicants,” voiced Selectman Michael Runyan.
Selectmen James Tigges, added, “We have a good problem here in Burlington, with so many great candidates. Either way, we are going to be in a good position when it comes to filling open positions.”
When it came to the vote of appointment, the selectmen unanimously appointed Gianino to the town treasurer/tax collector position, which he will be officially assume in June when Curtin retires. It should be noted the selectmen conducted its entire meeting with each member sitting at least 6-ft. apart from one another.
Curtin retiring in June
Current Treasurer/Tax Collector Brian Curtin confirmed last year he is stepping down from the position he has held for the past 42 years.
His retirement has been a topic of conversation since last August, when he halted his retirement plans after professing the time was not right with then-Town Administrator John Petrin retiring last April. Curtin wanted to ensure Burlington’s Town Government makeover at the administrative level wasn’t too overwhelmed with change.
Seeing that the turnover has been more seamless than expected, Curtin felt the time was right to retire on June 30, which marks the end of the fiscal year and will allow him to help Gianino transition into the new role.
“It has been a distinct honor to serve the residents of this great town,” Curtin said earlier this year. “This is a difficult decision to leave the position I loved and enjoyed, but I am looking forward to spending more time with my family.”
Selectman Chair Joseph Morandi praised Curtin for helping turn Burlington into what it is today.
“I cannot say thank you enough for the job you have done in this town. Forty-two years of hard work, and you are part of the reason the town is where it is today. You have always been humble and true to your word,” lauded Chair Morandi. “Whenever a helping hand was needed, you were always there.”
Town Administrator Sagarino spoke of Curtin’s genuine passion and love for the town he served for 42 years.
“I have never seen a person care more about the town than [Curtin]. All the decisions [Curtin] made were based on what was best for the town and its residents,” applauded Sagarino.
Curtin concluded, “There is no ‘I’ in team when it comes to our Town Government, and that is why Burlington is what it is today.”
