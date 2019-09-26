BURLINGTON – At the very end of the most recent 4-hour Planning Board meeting, longtime elected official John “Jack” Kelly surprised his colleagues by announcing his resignation.
In a personal statement, Kelly, who spent over 40 years as part of Town Meeting and the Planning Board, disclosed he made the decision because he confidently feels the Planning Board has been disregarded by a lawsuit between the town of Burlington and the Herb Chambers Porsche dealership located at 62 Cambridge Street.
Last April, the planners approved a special permit, site plan, and minor engineering change by a 5-0-1 vote (member Paul Raymond abstained), allowing Herb Chambers to split its Porsche dealership from its Audi dealership. The dealerships are planning to co-locate on adjacent properties at 62 and 64 Cambridge Street.
The lawsuit put forth by Herb Chambers revolves around a provision mandated in the special permit by the board that calls for a capped number of trade-in cars the dealership is permitted to sell.
The Herb Chambers land court lawsuit states the clause would "entirely upend" the profit margins of the dealerships.
An unexpected maneuver by Herb Chambers this past August, saw the company email Town Meeting members and criticize the board’s stipulation, claiming the planners violated the intent of a zoning change supported by Town Meeting in 2018 over the board’s recommendation to not approve the new guidelines.
“The character and veracity of the Burlington Planning Board has been maligned and marginalized with this lawsuit and the falsehoods claimed by Herb Chambers have been magnified on social media by those who should know better,” Kelly read. “Unilaterally, the Planning Board has not decided to defend itself in court because we want all the facts brought to court, so there is a just ruling under law. Instead, an automobile dealership and the Burlington Board of Selectmen get to spin the facts and control the dialogue. I see such action by the Board of Selectmen and Town Administration as having a very chilling and damaging affect on the Planning Board’s ability to fulfill its statutory obligation to the residents.”
Kelly, concluded, “I cannot, in good conscience be part of this deliberate marginalization, diminishment and undermining of one of the most professional and hardest working departments in town. Consequently, after holding more than 40 years of elected office, including 17 years on the Planning Board, I have decided this is my last Planning Board meeting."
Kelly’s fellow planners, expectedly caught off guard, pleaded with the veteran board member to change his mind, or at least take a few days to think about it.
“It is a real shame that [Kelly and member Paul Raymond], two of members of the board who have sacrificed and done more as members of the board than most, have to waste half a breath to say they have to defend themselves,” uttered member Joseph Impemba, in disappointment. “Are you kidding, me? [The Planning Board’s] actions speak for themselves. We do this for the residents of the town and they are all that matter.”
Planning Board Chair Barbara L’Heureux asked Kelly to take a few days to reconsider his decision, imploring him, “It would be a difficult loss for us. The minority has been disparaging us, but it is a minority. I think the majority of Town Meeting appreciates the work we do, and specifically, the work [Kelly] does.”
Kelly, who was rather quiet and pensive after reading his personal statement and listening to his colleagues, finally responded by confirming he intended to deliver his resignation to the Town Clerk's Office as he left the meeting that night, which was last Thursday night at 11 p.m.
No update has been given regarding Kelly’s now-vacant seat, so expect the board to reconvene at its next meeting on Thursday, Oct. 3 with six members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.