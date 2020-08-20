BURLINGTON - The School Committee was not comfortable taking a vote of endorsement for a proposed warrant article placeholder tied to the new director of equity position for the district.
At last night’s committee meeting, which was held in the Burlington High School’s School Committee Room for the first time since February (with social distancing and masks), a thorough presentation was discussed with copious feedback.
The district’s Equity Committee and Burlington Against Racism (BAR) group, and a group of Town Meeting members crafted the warrant article, with formal support from School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti in regards to its language. The Equity Committee is continuing to work towards appropriately implementing modernized cultural competency.
The committee, which consists of Burlington High School students and various school officials, has devised an Action Plan for achieving goals of equity in the district. The Equity Committee has been functioning for the past two years, but things have really picked up steam in the last three months with the Black Lives Matter movement.
The newest components of the Action Plan call for hiring anti-racists educators and more educators of color; creating an inclusive working environment for educators of color; making sure the entire staff is training in equitable practices; and establishing protocol for addressing students using racial slurs in person or on social media, which recently took place among Burlington students on a social media website.
In hopes of achieving these lofty goals, the Equity Committee is asking school officials to move forward with the hiring of a director to help see the aforementioned objectives come to fruition.
Sara Shaikh, a Burlington High School student and student representative on the School Committee and Equity Committee, contextualized the situation before the School Committee.
“There is a lot of work to be done. If we want to get it done, we need to prioritize them by hiring a director of diversity, equity and inclusion,” declared Shaikh during the virtual School Committee meeting. “It would be a permanent district position with the responsibility of leading Burlington into a journey where all students feel safe and represented and respected in our schools. I urge the School Committee to make this a priority for the 2020-21 school year.”
Martha Duffield, spokesperson for the Burlington Against Racism group, read a formal letter from the group to the committee, urging them to follow through and hire the aforementioned director position by the start of this upcoming school year.
The specific job responsibilities for the equity director were as follows:
- Identify and assess biases and racism in district programs and practices.
- Establish equitable and culturally responsive teaching strategies.
- Provide district-wide diversity, equity and inclusion training.
- Support the hiring, retention and promotion of a diverse workforce.
- Evaluate the current curriculum for cultural competence and relevance.
- Create protocols and a robust system for reporting and responding to incidents of bias and discrimination.
- Encourage and mediate open conversations about bias, discrimination and racism.
The hiring process calls for a myriad of job requirements, such as a master’s degree with 5+ years of related experience in a school setting and a bachelor’s degree with 7-10+ years of experience in areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. The selection process for candidates includes a Hiring Committee, meeting with student focus groups and meeting and greeting with members of the Burlington Public Schools community.
“This position will see that equity is a lens that we start from, not where we end at and we shape our decisions and policies acknowledging that,” stated Dr. Conti. “The equity director will be a valued member of our leadership team. We are not color blind. We want to make sure all students feel like they belong.”
An atypical process
Though all the school officials are firmly in support of the initiative to hire such a director, the primary hangups are figuring out a way for the new full-time position to fit into this year’s budget, which has been hindered because of the financial impacts on revenue from the novel coronavirus, and who to answer to.
This is problematic because the warrant article placeholder is being proposed to be funded from outside the School Department’s Operating Budget. In addition, the equity director position does not have the School Committee overseeing the position, as they normally do with all other director/administrative positions in the district.
“I 100 percent support the merits of this position, but it is very unusual the way it is evolving,” remarked School Committee Vice Chair Thomas Murphy. “This position has been compared to the English language learner director, but that job is an employee of the School Committee and School Administration, and the equity director would work for the Equity Committee and School Department. It would be outside of our Operating Budget.”
Murphy queried why the position would answer to an Ad hoc committee (Equity Committee) instead of the School Committee.
“I have never seen an Ad hoc committee hire an employee. We are starting to go down a slippery slope if any group in town can put warrant articles on the Town Meeting agenda for positions they would like for us to put in our Operating Budget,” professed Murphy. “I would prefer implementing this position in the spring for the next fiscal year so we can incorporate it into our Operating Budget and iron out all the murky details.”
School Committee member Carl Foss said in support of endorsing the position as proposed, “The process is unusual, but these are unusual times. We need this director and we need to proceed in order to make sure our values as a community are valued in the way that we operate.”
Fellow committee member Martha Simon reinforced the objective of the proponents of the placeholder is to “get this done now” because the Town Meeting members “felt so strongly” about adding this position to the district. Simon confirmed the position is expected to demand a salary of approximately $81,000. That means, if approved, the $81,000 would have to come from funds outside of the School Department’s Operating Budget for this upcoming school year, plus further costs pertaining to the funding the position in the 2021-22 year and beyond.
All the committee members who voiced criticism of the placeholder fully support the need for the position, but are clearly uncertain of the process being taken to see it come to fruition.
“I have a lot of concerns with the financial side of this position and we do not have enough information,” pointed out School Committee member Katherine Bond. “I am not comfortable with the way it has been presented and how quickly it went through.”
John Iler, a Ways & Means member, further expounded on Murphy’s comments and helped put the situation in perspective.
“This position would need to be added, like any other position. Town Meeting does not have the authority to direct hires, in this case,” advised Iler. “It has to be in the School Department’s Operating Budget under the purview of the School Committee and Dr. Conti. As much as we need this position for social reasons, you have to be ready to make a financial argument [to Town Meeting] because ultimately that is going to be the deciding factor.”
Iler mentioned the harsh reality of likely layoffs that would be needed to help fit this $81,000 position into the budget. He warned of a potential “dyer” financial situation for the community when the town administrator gives his fiscal year summary report to Town Meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 30, which may hurt the chances of the majority of Town Meeting firmly supporting the funds for the equity director.
Several committee members did acknowledge if Town Counsel reviews the warrant article placeholder and declares it feasible, then the board would support it as currently crafted.
However, Dr. Conti heeded the committee’s comments and confirmed he will rethink some of the “funding mechanisms” for the position and bring it back to the board at its next meeting.
