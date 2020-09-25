BURLINGTON - Three student/staff members within the Burlington Public Schools have been diagnosed with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti released a formal statement on the Burlington Public Schools’ website (www.burlingtonpublicschools.org) this past Thursday.
The students/staff members were from classrooms at Francis Wyman Elementary School, Pine Glen Elementary School, and Marshall Simonds Middle School.
Burlington began this school year on Sept. 10 under the approved hybrid in-person/remote parameters, with the majority of students returning to the classroom on Sept. 14.
The Burlington Board of Health immediately began case investigations. The first determination in a school case investigation is to determine whether or not the positive case attended school during the infectious period. According to MA Department of Public Health guidelines, the infectious period for COVID-19 is two days prior to becoming symptomatic or, if asymptomatic, two days prior to testing. The Board of Health determined that the case at Francis Wyman Elementary School did not attend school during their infectious period. Therefore, no additional action was needed.
However, the cases at Pine Glen Elementary School and Marshall Simonds Middle School did attend school during the infectious period and it was necessary to determine who was in close contact with the positive staff/student during the infectious period. A close contact is defined as anyone within 6’ of the affected individual for greater than 10 minutes. All students/staff members determined to be close contacts, both through activities inside or outside of school, were immediately contacted by the Board of Health and were required to quarantine. Testing was recommended for all close contacts, however, any close contacts testing negative for COVID-19 must still complete quarantine requirements as issued by the Board of Health.
Out of an abundance of caution, it is the policy of Burlington Public Schools to close any classroom when a student/staff member with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 is present in the classroom during their infectious period. Classrooms will be closed based on the last date of possible exposure, which is determined through Board of Health case investigation, and will be no longer than two (2) weeks. Prior to reopening classrooms, a thorough cleaning of the classroom and shared materials will be conducted in accordance with MA Department of Public Health recommendations. Only the students/staff members notified by the Board of Health are required to quarantine. If you are not contacted by the Board of Health, then your child is not considered a close contact and does not need to quarantine.
Parents/guardians should be aware of the signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone who believes they or their child may have symptoms of COVID-19, you can check symptoms at https://www.buoyhealth.com/symptom-checker/?configuration=ma_covid&concern=coronavirus.
Anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should avoid contact with others and contact their health care provider and/or get a molecular diagnostic COVID-19 test. Free testing sites can be found at https://www.mass.gov/info-details/stop-the-spread.
For additional information on COVID-19, please go to Burlington.org, public health alerts or call the Board of Health at 781-270-1955 or email boh@burlington.org. For school related questions, please feel free to contact Assistant Superintendent Patrick Larkin larkin@bpsk12.org.
