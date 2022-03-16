BURLINGTON - The Select Board unanimously approved a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) permitting a new textile service pickup entity to do business in Burlington.
CMRK, Inc. is the entity that will pick up textiles from residents. In October 2021, MassDEP issued its final 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan, effectively banning the disposal of textiles and mattresses, starting Nov. 1, 2022.
The final Master Plan establishes goals to reduce disposal statewide by 30 percent over the next decade. It sets a long-term goal of achieving a 90 percent reduction in disposal by 2050.
“Our department is currently leading a regional effort to contract with private contractors to provide our residents with an option for the disposal of mattresses,” explained Burlington Department of Public Works Director John Sanchez. “Once the process is complete, we will be providing the administration with a recommendation, but I am not here for mattresses tonight.”
Sanchez was in front of the Select Board last night to talk about the disposal of textiles, courtesy of the town’s newest partner in waste collection, CMRK, Inc. They will provide curbside collection services for items such as shoes, sneakers, purses, backpacks, kitchen accessories (port and pans), small musical instruments, and children toys. This service will be provided at no cost to the town or residents.
“We contacted town counsel, who reviewed and approved the attached Memorandum of Agreement, and we will be ready to proceed in the next few weeks with marketing and implementation once approved by the Select Board,” stated Sanchez. “I believe CMRK offers the most to our residents.”
For tables, chairs, and couches, among other household items that can’t go in the recycling or trash, residents are still encouraged to call Republic for picking those types of materials up.
The Select Board was firmly in favor of this initiative. Select Board member Michael Runyan took the idea to the next level, inquiring to Sanchez if now is the right time to start exploring a municipal facility in Burlington to accommodate textile disposal. Sanchez retorted, “Now is the perfect time” because the existing contract for this matter will be expiring next year. But that is another topic for another day.
Sanchez also noted there is an opt-out clause in the contract with CMRK, Inc. if it is realized after a month or two that the program is not working, meaning that residents have put textiles on the curb for pickup on Tuesday and the textiles are still there the following Tuesday.
The Select Board unanimously approved the MOA. Sanchez confirmed the program will start “right away.”
