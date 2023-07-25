BURLINGTON - The Burlington Mall may be replacing one Italian restaurant for another.
Fiorella’s Burlington, LLC d/b/a Fiorellas Cucina recently went in front of the Planning Board hoping for a special permit approval so the restaurant can move into the former Parm restaurant space at Burlington Mall.
Fiorella’s Cucina is a Massachusetts brand that first opened in Newtonville in 2000 with additional locations in Concord, Belmont, Brighton, Wellesley and Lexington within the past several years.
The reputation of the restaurant has flourished, and the ownership team is desirous of expanding into the Burlington market with a new location at the Burlington Mall. Beginning in late 2023 (hopefully by Nov. 1), Parm will turn into Fiorella’s Cucina with limited cosmetic improvements but no modifications to the tenant footprint and no increase to the previously authorized seating count.
The two patios currently at the Parm location will remain for the new restaurant, with some aesthetic alterations.
The planners only had four members in attendance for this meeting so they decided to continue this matter to its next meeting on Aug. 3.
