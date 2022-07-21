BURLINGTON – It has been over two years since a restaurant or liquor store failed an alcohol compliance check in Burlington, but the streak has been broken.
Border Cafe (128 Middlesex Turnpike) and The Treasury (4A Wayside Commons) failed their respective compliance checks in recent months, which will result in a first-time offense punishment of losing their liquor licenses for one day. The Treasury chose to get it out of the way quickly by operating without the license this past Tuesday. Border Cafe chose Monday, July 25.
These checks are standard measures taken by the Burlington Police Department at all licensed establishments.
The establishments committed violations of the alcohol rules and regulations, which were created by the Massachusetts Alcohol Beverages Control Commission (ABCC). Throughout the year, the Burlington Police Department conducts an undercover operation with the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) organization where a minor is sent to establishments in town that sell alcohol to try and make a purchase. Working together with the Police Department, the minors fulfill the compliance checks and weed out those establishments violating the alcohol rules and regulations.
The purpose of these compliance operations is to educate the licensees about the importance of complying with local and state laws and to remain vigilant in ensuring that no alcoholic beverages are sold to underage persons.
As expected, town officials take the business of serving and selling alcohol very seriously.
“The town considers the serving of alcohol very serious business and a privilege,” emphasized Town Administrator Paul Sagarino. “We are on top of this and will continue to do compliance checks.”
The Select Board formally approved the one-day suspension of the liquor licenses for the two restaurants.
If either restaurant fails further alcohol compliance checks, a second offense is a 5-day suspension, a third offense is a 10-day suspension, and a fourth offense is a 15-day suspension of license, all of the multi-day suspensions would be served consecutively.
