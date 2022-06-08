BURLINGTON - Any unused space in Burlington seems to be getting a lot of attention and demand these days.
That is the case again at the Boston Marriott Burlington on 1 Burlington Mall Road, where property owner Pyramid Burlington Management Llc (on behalf of RB Hotel Burlington LLC) and partnering applicant Lincoln Property Company opened seven public hearings in hopes of dividing part of the property and turning it into a building for life science.
The exact property in question is a satellite parking lot behind Boston Marriott Burlington, known as the Cambridge Street (East) side parking lot with some parking area along the frontage of Burlington Mall Road. The parking has gone unused for most of the time it has existed, which is why the applicants want to make something useful out of it.
The last time Boston Marriott Burlington was in front of the Planning Bard, they earned formal support for an approval-not-required application town make this type of transformation on the hotel property, with the intent to develop the lower parcel into a life science building, as initiated by Lincoln Property Company.
“Marriott has been working collaboratively with Lincoln Property Company and are very excited about this,” said local attorney Bob Buckley, of Riemer & Braunstein, representing both applicants. “It will be very valuable to the long-term economic vitality of the hotel.”
Founded in 1965, Lincoln Property Company is one of New England’s premier full-service real estate providers, specializing in property management, brokerage, valuation, consulting, and development and construction management.
The company currently has over 18 million square-feet of leasing and management assignment, representing the interests of tenants in numerous lease transactions annually.
“Lincoln Property Company came to Burlington, not just because you have an innovation district, but because the town has a reputation of being able to appreciate the needs of businesses and address those needs,” explained attorney Paul Alphen, the legal representation for Lincoln Property Company. “We appreciate your regulations and staff for being very helpful throughout this process.”
Life science permits
The applicants came in front of the planners looking for special permit approvals, even though there is no life science tenant confirmed yet. They are expecting to get one or two rather easily, but hope to get the special permits approved so it’s more manageable when trying to attract tenants while the building is being constructed.
The proposed building will look like the standard, modern life science building. A variety of improvements are part of the proposal, including pedestrian connectivity, installing a new bio-retention area and enhancing the water quality, adding sidewalk and handicap accessible pathways and walkways.
The planners generally viewed the proposal favorably but stressed they are “hesitant” to issue special permits when tenants are not confirmed and known during the hearing process. Planning Board member Barbara L’Heureux suggested trying to get the essential special permits approved and not all of them, but nothing was agreed upon.
The board also wants any signage on the building to be “subtle.”
With a lot to figure out, the board voted to continue this matter to its next meeting on June 16.
