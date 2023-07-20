BURLINGTON - The Select Board has discussed various updates to the Town Common policy in recent years, and they took action on a motion at their most recent meeting.
The board unanimously approved the idea of Town Common hosting two separate moderately-sized events at once, as long as there is no conflict with noise.
The town administration said the Town Common is “pretty big” and most groups that reserve it are rather small. They devised a formal procedure for groups holding their respective dates and how the Common would be split (one gathering on the east side and the other on the west side).
In order to book for the following year, groups will have to wait until 9 a.m. on the first day town offices are open after Jan. 1. So, for 2025, groups will need to arrive at 9 a.m. in January 2024.
“Most events we have seen this year are not big enough to constitute using the entire Town Common,” said a representative of the town administration. “If people want a date bad enough, they need to share it.”
Select Board member Nicholas Priest asked if there is enough electricity for multiple groups on the Common at the same time, and Town Administrator Paul Sagarino declared the electrical infrastructure can accommodate a lot of power use, as a new electrical system was installed on the property in the last six years.
With no other questions and voices of support, the Select Board unanimously approved the updated Town Common policy.
