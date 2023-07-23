BURLINGTON - Lahey Hospital & Medical Center was one of three Massachusetts hospitals to earn Becker’s “Great Hospitals in America” list for 2023.
These hospitals are renowned for clinical excellence, patient safety, innovation efforts, research and education, patient satisfaction and more. Top ranking and award agencies, including U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades, CMS and The Leapfrog Group, have recognized these hospitals for their leadership in the industry and their excellence in several specialties.
Below are the three Massachusetts hospitals that made the coveted list.
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center (Burlington, Mass.). Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, a 335-bed hospital in the heart of Massachusetts, assists 3,000 patients each day. The medical center prides itself on its in-house coordination of all aspects of patient care, with experts sharing knowledge spanning 50 medical and surgical specialties in order to assist patients. It is also a teaching hospital of Tufts University School of Medicine and participates in nearly 100 clinical trials at any given time to advance healthcare delivery.
- Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston). Brigham and Women's Hospital is a world renowned leader in quality care and research. It boasts almost 1,000 inpatient beds, nearly 50,000 inpatient stays and more than 2.6 million outpatient visits each year. The hospital's almost 5,000 scientists are supported by approximately $750 million in funding. Brigham and Women's is also a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. It is currently ranked as No. 14 on the "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23.
- Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). A storied hospital founded in 1811, Massachusetts General Hospital is U.S. News & World Report's top ranked hospital in New England for 2022-23. It is the largest teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, and is home to the most expansive hospital-based research program in the U.S. Mass General is also a leader in innovation and research with a $1 billion research operation home to 1,200 clinical trials at any given time. Clinicians and scientists at the hospital drive discoveries and breakthroughs translating to better patient outcomes for the local community and around the world.
