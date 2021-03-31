BURLINGTON – Uncertain fiscal times have led to limited capital projects for the School Department this year.
With May Town meeting only two months away, the School Administration recently presented the School Committee with two capital project items for this spring’s warrant.
The lone “big-money item” heading to Town Meeting pertains to replacing the Varsity Field turf and surrounding track on the Burlington High School campus for a total of $725,000 ($500,000 is for the turf field).
Believe it or not, the artificial turf version on Varsity Field is 11 years old, and wear-and-tear has taken its toll beneath the surface. Every year, a maintenance company checks the compression levels on the field and it was revealed that it needs to be resurfaced beneath the turf with new fiber and compression materials. The rubber pellets underneath the turf harden overtime as a result of constant use. The field is approaching the designation of being “too hard” according to the GMAX testing, which is a unit of measurement that quantifies the hardness of a surface.
“It is a safety issue. If the field is deemed ‘too hard’ by the GMAX test, then it would result in no sports being allowed to be played on the field,” reminded Bob Cunha, director of technology and operations for Burlington Public Schools. “That would obviously be problematic because Varsity Field is the most used field in town.”
School Supt. Dr. Dr. Eric Conti professed this type of maintenance is right on schedule and an anticipated expectation for synthetic turf fields every 7-10 years.
“This is not happening any sooner than expected. It is right on schedule at 11 years,” stated Dr. Conti.
The same parameters go for the track, which has a surface that is about the same age as the field turf and needs to be resurfaced. This process entails replacing the old rubber with a new 2-inch slab of rubber and a layer of red paint.
The other item heading to Town Meeting is the annual community custodial services warrant article for $47,460.45. This is the lone non-capital recurring warrant article that covers the rates of maintenance costs when a custodian is not working normal hours and there are youth groups using the school buildings for their events. Such groups include pop warner cheerleading and Cub Scouts. These funds are allocated so youth groups do not have to cover the costs themselves.
Normally, the School Committee takes the capital projects on as a first reading, then vote on it during a second reading, but they decided to formally approve the aforementioned capital projects, so they will be on the warrant for Town Meeting on Monday, May 10. The deadline for warrant articles was last Friday, so time was of the essence in this regard. The School Department has $1.5 million for capital projects with understanding from the town that the “majority of articles” would be for health and safety. Making repairs on the Varsity Field turf and surrounding track certainly qualify.
Dr. Conti revealed the School Department may add placeholders for more items, but wasn’t sure at the time of this School Committee meeting. Either way, any placeholders would have needed to be submitted by last Friday’s deadline.
