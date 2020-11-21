BURLINGTON -- Chief Michael Kent reports that the Burlington Police Department is actively seeking a Burlington woman who was reported missing earlier today.
Teresa Osborne, 62, of Burlington, was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. today and is believed to have walked away from her residence in Burlington. Osborne suffers from memory impairment.
Osborne was reported missing at approximately 5:30 p.m. today. Burlington Police, the North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) K9 Unit and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing conducted a search of the town common area tonight, but did not locate Osborne.
The search was ended for the night at approximately 9:30 p.m. and Burlington Police continue to actively investigate.
Osborne is described as being approximately five feet, five inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and was last seen wearing dark pants, a light colored long sleeve shirt and a dark colored vest.
Anyone that has seen Osborne, or with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at 781-272-1212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.