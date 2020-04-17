BURLINGTON - School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti recently updated the School Committee on calendar and food logistics in the district.
As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, staff and students in Burlington will remain out of their school classrooms until at least May 4. Within that timeframe falls April Vacation, which was scheduled for April 20-24, but Dr. Conti disclosed that students will be remote learning throughout three of the five days next week.
The final plan is to give students next Monday (April 20) and Tuesday (April 21) off, but have remote learning resume Wednesday through Friday (April 22-24). In still meeting the 185-day school requirement mandate in the state, this will move up the last day of school in Burlington from Wednesday, June 24 to Friday, June 19.
The School Committee unanimously approved the superintendent’s request.
School Lunch Program
Assistant School Supt. Patrick Larkin detailed that the district continues collaborating its resources with the Burlington Food Pantry. Burlington High School had copious amounts of perishable food from the cafeteria, which they donated to the Food Pantry for local families that depend on those meals. Many of the recipients include students that are part of the school district’s meals program, where students are provided with daily morning and lunch meals through the school.
“Both parties are comfortable maintaining the status quo,” said Larkin of the current process.
He advised one need facing the Food Pantry right now is more cold storage space.
“So, we are going to try to open up cold storage space in schools,” confirmed Larkin. “Whatever we can do to help them, we are open to doing it. Nothing is off the table for us, in terms of assisting the Food Pantry’s needs throughout these trying times.”
Also, he noted, if the closure of school extends past May 4, which many feel is a strong possibility, the district may need to use a school as a Food Pantry resource as a distribution center.
For the most up-to-date news on how the district is managing this situation, please visit www.burlingtonpublicschools.org/district/corvid-19-resources/
