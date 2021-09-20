BURLINGTON - Statewide staffing issues for school bus drivers in Massachusetts has impacted student transportation in Burlington.
The situation is bad enough that Governor Charlie Baker recently called on the National Guard troops to drive students to school in buses/vans. The Guard currently has 90 in training immediately for service in Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell and Lynn, so Burlington will have to wait its turn. Once training is complete, the Guard will take over driving duties on some 7D vehicles, known as “school pupil transport vehicles” that are generally vans.
Shortages have been reported in places such as New York state and Portland, Ore., and in Montana, a school district is offering $4,000 bonuses for new drivers.
Bob Cunha, director of operations for Burlington Public Schools, recently informed the School Committee that the district has 18 full-time buses with 14 full-time drivers and an additional two spare drivers, totaling 16 drivers. The shortage has directly impacted transportation for students.
“We are seeing buses run late, buses without drivers for a day, and even office staff from the bus company jumping in to drive, if they are CDL certified,” Cunha stated. “Parents, residents, and students are all seeing an impact. We will not be where we need to be for at least another 2-3 weeks.”
A 19th bus is required in the Lord Baron neighborhood, and the bus company has the bus but not a driver. Lord Baron fills one bus on its own.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti advised there will likely have to be conversations about re-routing and implementing the half-mile radius approach around each school, so students living within that radius would have to ride their bike or be driven to school. This strategy would mean less stops and confusion for bus drivers.
“We all want a seat for every child, but we are not in a position to provide that right now,” admitted Dr. Conti. “Our bus company is trying to do everything they can, but this is a national problem. The National Guard will help, but Burlington is not in their first tier of assistance. We are probably 3-4 weeks away.”
Cunha assured parents, “Your emails and phone calls are not falling on deaf ears. We are dealing with limitations and trying to work through them.”
Dr. Conti confirmed a bus resolution plan will be a formal agenda item at the School Committee’s next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
“We can offer modified routes,” professed Dr. Conti. “I am not sure we can stay as we are.”
