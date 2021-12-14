BURLINGTON - Monday night, the Select Board approved new building fees for new residential construction in town.
With the last fee increase in Burlington taking place on June 18, 2013, the Building Department felt the time was now to make a change and take advantage of the robust residential turnover in neighborhoods throughout the community.
Mark Dupell, inspector of building in Burlington, detailed that the proposed “modest” fee increase will put the town “on par” with other communities.
“Burlington has one of the lowest permit-fee schedules in the area,” explained Dupell. “The median home price in 2013 was $460,000 and is roughly $740,000 right now.”
For building permits, the approved increase will see a $13 rate per $1,000 in construction. Up until now, it was $10 per $1,000. Electrical will also follow the $13 per $1,000 fee structure with a $400 flat fee for new homes, while after hours inspection is expected to be a flat fee of $300.
Plumbing and gas will be $20 per fixture compared to $15. Sheet metal fees go from $10 per $1,000 to $13 per $1,000.
Swimming pools go from a $35 flat rate for above ground and $10 per $1,000 for in ground, to $50 above ground and $13 per $1,000 for in-ground. Demolition costs will consist of a $200 flat rate compared to the previously $100 flat rate.
A zoning determination/verification letter cost $0 before, but will now be a $100 flat rate.
“Money continues to be spent on commercial properties and new types of clients and tenants as they are seeking more in-house amenities and finer finishes for spaces,” remarked Dupell. “Most of the surrounding towns have increased their fees in the past two years. This increase will bring Burlington to the middle of the pack.”
This initiative coincides with the alarmingly high-rate of tear downs taking place in many suburban communities, including Burlington.
“We are slowly but surely putting home ownership out of the reach of the middle class family unit that has made our community well-diversified for the better half of sixty years,” Select Board member Michael Runyan said in a statement but was not in attendance during the meeting. “If we do not take steps to try and salvage a portion of our modest-style homes for young blue collar families, we risk losing that diversity we have embraced for decades.”
Runyan called the transformation of Burlington’s traditional colonial and ranch homes from last century into the palatial landscape that exists today, a “Mcmansionization” of Burlington.
The Building Department didn’t give an exist number but disclosed there have been at least 50 tear downs in the past year in Burlington.
Town Administrator Paul Sagarino recapped Runyan’s statement which concluded with the Select Board member asking his colleagues to consider raising residential demolition fees to $1,000. He suggested the additional revenue generated could allow for better management and oversight of the town’s current affordable housing inventory.
The Select Board wants to thoroughly discuss Runyan’s proposition at a later time. The members approved the new fee structure by a 4-0-0 vote. Runyan was absent.
Select Board Vice Chair Nicholas Priest said the overall increase is “smart” and ensures Burlington is doing its best to “keep up with the times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.