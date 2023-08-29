BURLINGTON - In a moment of transparency, the School Committee was briefed on the status of the Federal Pandemic Funds they received in the last three years.
Nichole Coscia, business manager for the Burlington Public Schools, confirmed the school district received three separate grants totaling $1.4 million, $960,000 of which has been spent already on salaries.
“The remaining funds have been earmarked for salaries, in the mental health realm,” Coscia said to the School Committee.
The committee was pleased to hear exactly where the funds are going.
“I had asked for an update,” School Committee member Martha Simon remarked. “I saw districts are not spending the money. We clearly are and earmarks using it for mental health support is really crucial.”
The district has until Sept. 24, 2024 to spend the remaining money.
