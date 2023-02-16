BURLINGTON - Much like most of the town, the Select Board is doing its part in never allowing Dottie Yeadon to be far from the minds residents.
Yeadon, a lifelong resident of Burlington, passed away on Dec. 5, 2022, after battling stage 4 cancer since 2018. She was a 1966 graduate of Burlington High School and excelled in gymnastics, basketball and softball.
However, it was Yeadon’s unparalleled enthusiasm and commitment to the town of Burlington as a bus driver for students and sports teams. She always took the time to park the bus and cheer the Burlington teams on, as many considered her Burlington’s number one sports fan.
Being such a foundational pillar embodying the best of Burlington, the Select Board decided to approve a request from Select Board member Joe Morandi to officially name the road that runs from the entrance of Burlington High School all the way around the school to “Dottie’s Way” in memory of Dottie Yeadon.
It was Morandi’s idea, and the Select Board overwhelmingly supported the proposed name for the roadway that doesn’t currently have a name. The members were heartfelt and emotional when commenting on the Yeadon.
“I cannot think of a more fitting tribute, then to have ‘Dottie’s Way’ out there,” stated Select Board member Jim Tigges.
“When [Morandi] told me, I got the chills,” admitted Select Board member Michael Espejo. “It is a perfect idea and way to honor her.”
The Select Board unanimously approved the proposal. Now, Morandi will go before the School Committee for a final approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.