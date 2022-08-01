BURLINGTON - The Planning Board approved a special permit to renovate an existing 7,000 square-foot space on LeMaitre Vascular’s 63 Second Ave property.
LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart.
The existing property at 63 Second Ave is a one-story steel framed structure (IIB Unprotected noncombustible). The current building sits on 2.2 acres of land which is classified as research and development. The building itself is a flex style building built in 1970, approximately 16’ tall and includes 28,035 square-feet. The primary use of the building is for manufacturing.
The special permit allows the renovation of an employee-only area within the building, totaling 7,000 square-feet and mainly consists of increasing the existing clean-room space in the southeast corner.
This was deemed a standard special permit request without expansion to the existing footprint, so the Planning Board had no problem approving the special permit.
