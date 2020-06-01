BURLINGTON - For the first time, Town Meeting will not be held in an indoor auditorium setting.
Another negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced officials to relocate Town Meeting from the Burlington High School’s Fogelberg Performing Arts Center to Varsity Field on the campus of Burlington High School. Rather than starting the meeting at its traditional time of 7:30 p.m., it has been pushed up to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10.
Town Clerk Amy Warfield recently requested an approval from the Board of Selectmen to formally reissue the warrant for Town Meeting, which the selectmen approved by a 4-0 vote (Selectman Nicholas Priest did not vote because his internet connection failed at this point in the virtual selectmen’s meeting).
“Because of the continuing changing circumstances with COVID-19, we had to reissue the warrant for Town Meeting,” confirmed Warfield. “The changes in the warrant reflect the time change from 7:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the new location at Varsity Field.”
Warfield detailed the setup at Varsity Field will see rows of chairs 6-ft. apart and alleys that are 12-ft. or wider.
“The plan is to get done what is important and can get done in one night,” explained Warfield. “A presentation has been sent to Town Meeting members with the goal of answering any and all questions ahead of [June 10], so the process is as smooth as possible on the night of Town Meeting.”
In terms of parking, able Town Meeting members will be asked to park in the student parking lot adjacent to Varsity Field, while those with more pressing access needs will be able to park closer to the field.
A trailer with men’s and women’s bathrooms, which both include water and soap with sinks, will be situated around the field for the session.
Warfield did not say much about the need for bug spray, but acknowledged bags of snacks and water are expected to be provided to members on June 10.
The selectmen had no issue approving the warrant reissue request, expressing plenty of support for Warfield’s diligence throughout this difficult, fluid situation that has resulted from the pandemic.
“I just want to thank you for the work you have done on this,” Selectman Chair Joseph Morandi said to Warfield. “I know you were in the [Burlington High School’s Fogelberg Performing Arts Center] measuring everything, but there isn’t not enough seats to accommodate the amount of people we would need to stay 6-ft. apart from each other.”
Town Meeting is officially going to take place Wednesday, June 10, at 6 p.m. on Varsity Field.
Town Election
Warfield also provided the selectmen with an update pertaining to the protocol and what voters can expect when casting ballots in person on Saturday, June 6, at Burlington High School.
Voters will be lined up outside the school’s gym area, where election workers will help them with their precinct and where they need to go. The rubber gym and John Vanella Wooden Gym will be divided up for the seven voting precincts. The rubber gym will host precincts 1-4 and the John Vanella Gym will be used for voters in precincts 5-7.
“Every precinct will have seven stations so at any given time, there will not be more than seven voters in a given precinct,” avowed Warfield. “We will have extra police detail on hand to keep voters moving along.”
She pointed out that the Board of Health is recommending voters wear masks to vote in person, but conceded she can’t force people to wear masks. Also, the familiar working faces of Town Election, the “regulars,” are not working on June 6, so there will be a new cast of characters manning the polls this year, as result of COVID-19 concerns.
At the time of this meeting on May 28, Warfield reported 1,585 mail-in ballots had been sent out to voters, and 455 have been returned.
Town Election is Saturday, June 6, from 8 a.m.t o 8 p.m. at the Burlington High School’s rubber and wooden gyms.
